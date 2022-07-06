1922 — 100 years ago
In preparation for a new bridge of the Mount Hood loop highway across the east fork of Hood River, a road crew blasted out the home of a colony of beavers. The animals, however, are determined not to be driven from their haunts by the interference of man, and they are now engaged in constructing a new dam and winter quarters. The late afternoon operations of the beaver workers have furnished amusement for the bridge crew. The animals have felled a thicket of trees and are rapidly getting another dam constructed, according to Mr. Lenz, who is in charge of the bridgework and is the boss of the workers. — Hood River News
Wasco County cherries made a big hit with the travelers aboard the special carrying the Employees’ Masonic club of the Pennsylvania railroad, which passed through here last Sunday, according to a message of appreciation received here. The message was as follows: “Please accept hearty thanks front the entire train for which you selected such wonderful cherries yesterday. In my several years of dining car service, I have never had the pleasure of seeing a crowd of people go so wild with enthusiasm over anything as they did with the cherries. They ate all they possibly could, then took the rest with them. The cherries really were very choice and of select variety.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
In the brief space of five days, the temperature in Hood River Valley jumped from a chilly 54 Thursday of last week to a maximum of 96 degrees on Monday of this week, and residents, who were complaining only a few days ago that it was the first time they had experienced November in June in Hood River were, just a few days later, complaining of the sweltering heat. — Hood River News
Bonds and stamps in the total of $2,754.55 were sold at the Victory Center Saturday evening, Postmaster Ralph Bennett announced today. The sale was conducted by members of the post office staff, in cooperation with the Breakfast club. Mayor Norval Martin started the buying with the purchase of a $1,000 war bond. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
A bumper strawberry crop, helped along by almost ideal growing weather, neared the harvest peak this week, with pickers finding the heavily loaded vines furnishing good wages. Lee Foster, Hood River County Agent, said the peak of the harvest in the Parkdale area will be this weekend or the first of next week. Berries around the Odell area, ripening earlier, have already been harvested, according to Foster. — Hood River News
The Joint Recreation Commission’s summer playgrounds program along with free tennis and volleyball instruction begins Monday in The Dalles. Playground programs for youngsters up to age 12 will be supervised at Sorosis Park, City Park and at the Joseph G. Wilson School. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
Homespun and informal as it was, Hood River’s Family Fourth of July came off virtually without a hitch Sunday, and there was plenty of proof that people stayed home to share it. Frank Easterly, who heads the general committee, said he has received pledges of volunteers for next year from people who want to help improve the program. “I haven’t turned any of them down,” he smiled. — Hood River News
An estimated 1,000 people turned out to Sorosis Park Sunday to help The Dalles begin its 125th birthday celebration. Mayor John Lundell, delivering the keynote address, said that “this is a dual celebration, the Fourth of July and the 125th year of our city.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
Richard T. Schrock, Washington State Commerce and Economic Development director, joined the board of directors and guests of Southwest Washington Tourism 7 region for a luncheon meeting and Columbia River cruise last week. The board, composed of representatives from Clark, Cowlitz, Lewis, Pacific, Wahkiakum, Skamania, and the Bingen-White Salmon area of Klickitat County, is working to select a director and promote the southwest corner of the state, said Bill Hopper, board member from White Salmon. The state legislature appropriated $4.5 million for the enhances statewide tourism push for 1982. The focus is now on obtaining a local share. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
In spite of a soggy start, the annual Sternwheeler Days celebration drew thousands of visitors to Cascade Locks last weekend. Phil Redlock, festival coordinator from the Columbia Gorge Lions Club, said heavy downpours kept many people home on Friday night. However, clear skies the next morning brought the crowds back to Port Marine Park and the downtown streets were lined for the colorful parade. — Hood River News
STEVENSON — A Coast Guard helicopter rescued about 20 hikers from the Gifford Pinchot National Forest Friday evening after a Columbia Gorge wildfire quickly grew to 10 acres. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
After the Klickitat County Sheriff’s Office got its 2001 budget request for four new patrol vehicles turned down, Sheriff Chris Mace was hopeful he county get new rigs in 2002. His patience paid off; in late June KCSO took delivery of three new vehicles, with two more expected by the end of the week All of them are 2002 Chevy Blazers. KCSO has 16 vehicles in patrol work, with 11 having more than 110,000 miles on them. — White Salmon Enterprise
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.