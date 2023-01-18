1923 — 100 years ago
The basketball game last Friday night in the local high school gymnasium was a very good exhibition of this important high school activity. Coach Keeney’s five met the quintet from the Centerville High School and defeated them by a score of 26 to 13. William Roberts made 16 out of the 26 points scored by Hood River High, making 10 baskets from 12 shots. — Hood River News
With the announcement that American troops in Germany are coming home, the Bates brothers, on Burdoin Mt., are looking forward to a visit in the near future from their brother, Colonel Walter T. Bates of the 8th Infantry, who has been stationed at Coblenz. He is expected to reach Charleston, S.C., in February, and Dick Bates thinks his brother will come west to visit as soon as he can secure a furlough. — White Salmon Enterprise
Promotion work on the interstate span across the Columbia River, projected for construction at the narrows above Seufert’s will get under way this spring, J. T. Rorick, vice-president of The Dalles-Oregon & Washington Bridge company, was assured at a conference held with H. P. Sears, president of the Union Bridge company, in Portland recently ... Much of the preliminary work was done by the Union Bridge company last year, but due to the generally poor financial conditions existing over the state, it was decided to put off promotion work until a more advantageous time. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1943 — 80 years ago
A homing pigeon, carrying a band on its leg, is now being cared for by Ed LaCombe of Odell. LaCombe first noticed the bird feeding in the vicinity of his store last week and made a number of efforts to catch it by laying out feed, but without success. Then he resorted to the use of a crate and the pigeon obligingly walked in. Once in the crate the pigeon proved to be extremely tame and is eating its food regularly while it awaits identification by its now unknown owner. — Hood River News
A baby girl was born to Mr. and Mrs. George Wyant on January 14. Besides winning the Defense bond, she has the honor of wearing the first pair of beads given to the hospital by the Rotary club. — White Salmon Enterprise
Rumors that The Dalles might be in line for an industry employing between 50 and 100 people gathered substance today when the United States employment office here issued a call for 50 men and women, to report for work immediately ... the work will be indoors and the pay scale will be 70 cents per hour in one classification and 80 cents per hour in another. No definite announcement of the nature of the industry could be made, due to military censorship... — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1963 — 60 years ago
Spontaneous combustion in wood chips set off a fire early Thursday that caused a fuss, but no extensive damage, at the Apple Growers Association plant. Fire Chief Jim Meyer said flames started in wood fiber in a dust collector and burned in a drying machine near the AGA boiler room. The machinery where the fire occurred is used to mix wood fiber with apple pulp. Treated with poison, the material is sued as weevil bait. — Hood River News
Dick Shipp, Skyline hospital administrator, announced Friday afternoon that the Skyline Hospital fund drive had reached a total of $9,044.78. Mr. Bloxom of Yakima matched $3,000 personally and Mt. Adams Orchard Co. matched $5,000 if raised locally. — White Salmon Enterprise
Authorities who have investigated complaints of excessive speed by gravel trucks on Chenowith Road said today the contractor’s men apparently are abiding by the law ... The trucks are shuttling back and forth from the Rudy Walters pit to the west portion of the new Dalles by-pass route now being constructed. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1983 — 40 years ago
Public interest has run so high in the Port of Hood River’s Waterfront Comprehensive Plan that the agency has changed the site for Thursday evening’s public hearing from the port conference room to the Hood River Inn. Drawing much public attention to the port’s project is an effort by the Hood River Valley Residents Committee to promote mixed usage on the port’s waterfront industrial site. — Hood River News
If approved by the Mt. Adams Chamber of Commerce membership today, a chamber of commerce office, visitor center and possible museum will be available for future White Salmon/Bingen area visitors located near the road to Skyline Hospital on S.R. 141. — White Salmon Enterprise
The new president of The Dalles Area Chamber of Commerce Monday challenged members and officers to a new beginning and she announced new committees to improve the economic life here. Peggy Fadness, a real estate broker, was installed as president at the annual banquet of the chamber. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
2003 — 20 years ago
Approval of a charter for the Mosier Community School moved closer to completion at a Chenowith School Board workshop Monday. The discussion involves efforts to turn Mosier School into a charter school, an entity sanction by the school district but operated partially with private funding. Mosier residents launched the project in an effort to keep the school open. — Hood River News
Representatives from White Salmon Valley School District rallied with the Washington Education Association in Olympia to bring awareness to a proposal by Gov. Gary Locke to freeze implementation of two voter-approved measures to fund public education. — White Salmon Enterprise
Brett Wilcox says he will use money from sale of the Klondike Wind Power Plant “for operating capital and to pay current expenses” for Goldendale Northwest, which operates aluminum plants in The Dalles and Goldendale. — The Dalles Chronicle
