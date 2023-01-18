Old Arlington

A stake designates the high water mark — upon completion of the John Day Dam — well above “old Arlington." Scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.
1923 ad

 Advertisement from The Dalles Daily Chronicle, January 1923.

1923 — 100 years ago

The basketball game last Friday night in the local high school gymnasium was a very good exhibition of this important high school activity. Coach Keeney’s five met the quintet from the Centerville High School and defeated them by a score of 26 to 13. William Roberts made 16 out of the 26 points scored by Hood River High, making 10 baskets from 12 shots. — Hood River News

1943 JC Penney ad

JC Penney’s advertises this “dressy rayon frock with charming tucked waist and sliming beltless skirt” in the Jan. 15, 1943, Hood River News.
Old Arlington

A worker stacks bricks salvaged from a building in “old Arlington” in December of 1962 as the city was being relocated on higher ground south of Interstate 84 in anticipation of the completion of the John Day Dam. Scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.
1983 Enterprise

Jackson Marine Company underwater divers lay the foundation for the Port of Klickitat’s barge dock, located at Dallesport Industrial Park. Port Manager Bill Hemingway said the dock will give the port the most operable loading area between Portland and McNary Dam. 