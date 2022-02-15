1922 — 100 years ago
Increase of piece rates to workers in canneries and fruit and vegetable packing houses will be made by order of the industrial welfare commission, as a result of recommendations concurred in by representatives of canners and of employees at the hearing of the commission which closed in Portland last week. Action was taken as a result of findings in the survey of canneries, that under prevailing piece rates, it is a physical impossibility for a woman worker to make 27 ½ cents an hour, which has been ruled as the legal minimum hourly wage. The provision endorsed calls for payment of piece rates that will yield a minimum hourly wage of 27 ½ cents to the workers, for at least 50 percent of the workers. — Hood River News
The new grand jury, in its report submitted yesterday afternoon, takes a rap at local businessmen who unhesitatingly cash any and all checks that are presented, regardless of the appearance of the passer. The criticism was made in connection with an indictment returned against a man upon a petty larceny charge. The man is alleged to be a “dope fiend.” — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
If you wish to file applications for car or truck tires or tubes you will, from now on, visit the Hood River Chamber of Commerce, where the Hood River County Rationing Board has set up an office, with Lynn Wilson, clerk in charge. To date, only tires and tubes are being rationed, but it is now predicted that other commodities may come under the rationing plan in the near future. — Hood River News
Bonneville Administrator Paul Raver said today that the power expansion program, to be submitted by Interior Secretary Ikes to the senate public lands committee Tuesday, contemplates increasing the Pacific Northwest’s power production by 5,000,000 kilowatts. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1962 — 60 years ago
A hearing on the proposal of the Middle Fork Irrigation district to construct a two-million-dollar irrigation dam at Parkdale will be held at the Hood River County Library at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 21. Middle Fork officials state the proposed dam will have a surface area of approximately 25 acres and a maximum of 60 feet. They state they will agree to protect the fish life in the reservoir. — Hood River News
Four million board feet of timber will be salvaged through sales of white pine that is being killed by the mountain pine beetle in the Bear Springs District of Mt. Hood National Forest. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1982 — 40 years ago
They’re starting the tearful task of making plans for a ceremony to close Frankton School west of Hood River. But its local committee and boosters are not ready to give up hope completely yet, and have high expectations that enrollment figures will rise again so the district will once again open the building. Currently, Frankton is scheduled to close its doors as a classroom unit on the final day of school this spring. — Hood River News
The Wasco County District Attorney announced today he will dismiss all pending cases arising from a November undercover operation conducted by the Wasco County Sheriff’s Office. He said the type of “sting” operation used and the qualities of the undercover agent utilized did not provide adequate guarantees of fairness to all people involved. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
The Hood River-White Salmon bridge is in pretty good shape, but will become obsolete within 15-20 years, according to a report given at a Port of Hood River Commission meeting last month. — White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Full Sail Brewing Company could be tapped by a “sin tax” that company officials say would drain its profit margin and dry up its ability for growth. Irene Firmat, founder and top executive of the Hood River brewery, said Gov. John Kitzhaber’s proposal to help cure the state’s ailing economy by adding a “nickel-a-drink” excise tax on beer and wine could actually backfire by bringing more job losses. And she fears it will set a precedent for government officials to cast their eyes on alcohol producers every time they need an quick income fix. — Hood River News
A three-party agreement has been reached to close the Deport Road railroad crossing at the western end of Lyle. In exchange, there will be a major upgrading of the public road leading to the boat launch along the Columbia River. Two-tenths of a mile will be vacated as part of the project. The decision is geared to eliminate a dangerous grade crossing. — White Salmon Enterprise
The Columbia River Gorge Commission urged the Federal Energy Regulatory Commission (FERC) on Tuesday to hold off making a final decision on beaching Condit Dam until the U.S. Forest Service completes studies examining the effects of the White Salmon River dam’s removal on national scenic area resources. — The Dalles Chronicle
