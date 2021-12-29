1921 — 100 years ago
Christmas 1921 in Hood River was essentially a home event, the cold spell brining home to all that the place for comfort was within easy distance of the stove or furnace. Both in valley and city, many of the homes were beautifully decorated with evergreens and tinsel, and the effect at night, when the lights were burning, was closely along the lines laid down by artists, with snow, icicles, sleigh bells and everything else that goes with Xmas (sic). — Hood River News
Although representatives of the Oregon public service commission promised to send Wasco County authorities a copy of the testimony taken at The Dalles and Portland investigations in the cause and responsibility for the Celilo railroad wreck, they are now asking that $100 be paid by the county for this matter, according to Coroner C. N. Burget. This sum is the amount estimated as the expense of transcribing the stenographic notes taken at the two hearings. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1941 — 80 years ago
A number of local American citizens of Japanese parents were more than astonished this week to learn that fire insurance on their homes had been canceled, under whose authority they did not learn. Notification came in the form of checks for the unexpired amounts of fire insurance paid, together with a printed form of cancellation. At latest report, efforts were being made to take out new insurance in other companies, but whether or not they were successful was not at the time ascertainable. — Hood River News
Aliens Deposit Radios, Cameras With Authorities
Wasco County aliens, asked by government authorities to surrender all firearms, radio transmitters, etc., had deposited with local law enforcement officers four radios with short-wave bands, two cameras, a shotgun and one rifle by 9 a.m. today, a Chronicle survey disclosed this morning. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1961 — 60 years ago
Photos and other printed material in the Hood River News are being made on a new high speed electric engraving machine now installed in the newspaper’s plant. The machine, known as the Photo-Lathe Automated Engraver, scans original photos which have been placed on a revolving cylinder and simultaneously cuts the scanned image into a mental plate attached to a second cylinder. The machine can be seen in operation in the window of the Hood River News. — Hood River News
A petition filed today in Wasco County Circuit Court seeks to set aside the State Tax Commission’s order of July 31, 1961, setting the “true cash value” of the local Harvey Aluminum reduction plant at close to $44 million. The petition asks for a review of the opinion and order issued by the commission to the county assessor for the 1961-62 tax assessment roll. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1981 — 40 years ago
A request for altering an existing conditional use permit to allow construction of a multi-purpose building adjacent to the Hood River Bible Fellowship Church won approval Monday at the City Planning Commission. In fact, the church’s request received no opposition and the planning board accepted City Planner Pete Harris’ report and recommendation almost verbatim. — Hood River News
Something attacked a pony in the Cherry Heights area on Monday, but it wasn’t the cougar that has been spotted in that area on previous occasions. The attack on a pony was reported to the Wasco County Sheriff’s office on Monday and the local employees at the local Department of Fish and Wildlife were notified and investigated tracks found at the scene. Jim Toreland of the F&W said the tracks were not left by a cougar and the incident was apparently a case of a dog attacking the pony in the Sandlin Road area. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
U.S. Rep. Sid Morrision took a three-hour tour along the White Salmon River on Tuesday, examining the site of the proposed diversion dam and other points of interest. “It was a very helpful trip,” said the congressman after the tour. “Until you see it, it’s hard to realize the beauty of the river.” Morrison was invited to tour the river by Phyllis Clausen, a member of the Friends of the White Salmon. The Klickitat County Public Utility District has proposed to construct the dam into a narrow gorge, and includes 13 miles of pipeline to a powerhouse at Northwestern Lake. — White Salmon Enterprise
2001 — 20 years ago
Hood River County planners are combing through Walmart’s proposed super-center schematics to determine if the project meets key design elements. “There are a lot of significant standards that they’re going to have to comply with, it’s not a guarantee by any means,” said Eric Walker, county senior planner. For example, he said one of 11 key tests during a site plan review is “compatibility,” whether the height, bulk and scale of the building will fit in with surrounding land uses. Walker said that condition will likely face a challenge, since the 185,000 square foot structure will be built at the junction of Frankton and Country Club roads, and area enveloped primarily by residences and a few small businesses. — Hood River News
Chenowith Water PUD board members Gerry Laizure and Don Lewis face a recall election Jan. 29. Ballots will be mailed out Jan. 11. The ballots will only go to the 810 registered voters within the subdivisions they represent. Laizure’s has 542 voters and Lewis’s has 268. —The Dalles Chronicle
Bingen’s goal of getting a new fire hall built in 2002 faces a final decision this Tuesday. At a meeting that night, the Bingen City Council will either give its OK to get the project under way or decide to hold off for one more year to allow more time for fundraising. The estimated cost for construction is approximately $800,000 and the city has $520,000 in the bank. —White Salmon Enterprise
Commented