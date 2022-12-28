1922 — 100 years ago
If the Christmas Tree celebration held in Hood River last Saturday had cost ten times the amount expended it would have been well worth the price, for it brought unalloyed joy to many hundreds of the children of this county. It brought lots of real practical comfort to nearly one hundred children in the way of warm clothing and footwear. — Hood River News
During the last year of operation here, the local cannery of Libby, McNeill & Libby company has paid out more than $200,000 in Wasco county for labor, raw material and incidentals, according to an estimate made today by manager J. H. Race. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
1942 — 80 years ago
The organization of a Coast Guard Auxiliary flotilla in the Mid-Columbia area adds another very important cog to the Civilian Defense setup in Hood River County. While the Auxiliary has been late in getting organized, the Coast Guard feels that there is a very definite need for an organized and trained body of boat owners and associates to cooperate with them in certain of their duties and to be on call in case of emergency. — Hood River News
Word from Australia that First Lieutenant Ray Vandiver of Silverton, Ore., had been awarded a distinguished flying cross by General Douglas MacArthur “for extraordinary achievement while participating in flights in the New Guinea area,” is believed to contain erroneous address. Ray Vandiver of The Dalles is known to be in Australia, and for a time was the personal pilot of General MacArthur. Therefore it is believed that press association dispatches designating Silverton as the home address of the flier are erroneous. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
State Highway Patrolman John Gulden died Tuesday from shots fired by two boys whom he had stopped on the Evergreen highway that morning. The boys, Robert Jennings, 16, and John Windmayer, 16, were arrested that night as they were crossing the Columbia river on the Dallesport ferry. —White Salmon Enterprise
1962 — 60 years ago
Hood River Water Department is replacing a fire hydrant on Montello, at the corner of 13th Street, after the original hydrant was broken off about 12:30 a.m. A passing motorist discovered water rushing across the street and immediately notified police, who then roused water department employees. — Hood River News
Justice of the Peace L. M. Martin was thinking today about “learning something new,” now his career in the judicial field is drawing to a close. He spoke today in general terms about his plans, following a party in his honor in the chambers of Circuit Judge Malcolm W. Wilkinson. Martin will leave his office on Monday, Jan. 7, when the new District Court comes into being. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
After the confusion of yesterday’s fire call, in which White Salmon’s Fire department was called out — only to find the fire was in Bingen at the Clyde Willey house where a plastic toy burned up on top of a floor furnace, instructions are being given out again to householders to stay on the wire until all information can be given either to the operator or to the department —White Salmon Enterprise
1982 — 40 years ago
Community Response to this year’s Christmas Project effort was rated “tremendous” by the three women who have headed the project since its instigation in 1978. A total of $3,456 was turned into a special bank fund for the purchase of perishable foods and warm coats and boots for children. — Hood River News
Northern Wasco County PUD still faces high legal costs over WPPSS nuclear plants 4 and 5, but it has not budgeted money for WPPSS bond payments for 1983. After winning an Oregon circuit court ruling that Oregon PUDs in fact lacked authority to enter the WPPSS agreement in the first place, the Oregon PUDs, including Northern Wasco, trimmed proposed rate increases last October when BPA invoked general rate increases. — The Dalles Daily Chronicle
A proposal to build a 250-room resort-hotel, convention complex in North Bonneville is now to the point where some firm decisions are being made. Richard and Rekah Plainfield, Portland, unveiled the final design phase of their proposed Pacific Crest Inn development at a meeting of local officials, businessmen and interested citizens in North Bonneville last week. The complex would be located on a 21-acre site on Hamilton Island. —White Salmon Enterprise
2002 — 20 years ago
Recycling rates are on the rise in Hood River County, based on the latest figures released by the Oregon Department of Environmental Quality. The county’s solid waste recovery rate for 2001 was 24.3 percent — just shy of the state-mandated goal of 25 percent established by the 1991 Recycling Act. Hood River County’s 25 percent recovery goal was originally supposed to be met by 1995, but the county has yet to reach it. — Hood River News
A delay in a hangar project at the regional airport in Dallesport will tack another $30,000 onto the total cost. The project to build 22 much-needed hangars at the airport will cost more than expected, so the city had to increase the amount of bonded debt needed to pay for it. — The Dalles Chronicle
Longtime White Salmon resident Jo Ann Roberts, who passed away on Nov. 23, requested that her entire estate be donated to the Hospice of the Gorge. The hospice serves terminally ill patients throughout the Mid-Columbia area. The state is valued at approximately $200,000. —White Salmon Enterprise
