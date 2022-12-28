Jean Hillis 1966

Local historian and amateur archaeologist Jean Hillis poses with several pictographs in 1966. Hillis is now subject of a mural on Federal Street, in the alley between Second and Third Streets in The Dalles. Scanned from a 2 1/4- by 2 1/4-inch black and white negative from the archives of The Dalles Daily Chronicle/The Dalles Optimist.

1922 — 100 years ago

If the Christmas Tree celebration held in Hood River last Saturday had cost ten times the amount expended it would have been well worth the price, for it brought unalloyed joy to many hundreds of the children of this county. It brought lots of real practical comfort to nearly one hundred children in the way of warm clothing and footwear. — Hood River News

HR History Dec 28

Happy New Year from Emry Lumber & Fuel Co. — Dec. 29, 1922, Hood River News.
Dec 28 1962

The New Year’s baby makes an appearance in this Dec. 27, 1962, Hood River News spot ad.
Dec. 28, 1962, The Dalles Daily Chronicle

Ditch that will carry discharge line from Mill Creek pumping plant is being carved out of solid basalt near the Columbia River. Robert McNichols (left) and Larry Buehner are shown at work with drill near plant site. Water for The Dalles irrigation project will be pumped to reservoir near 19th and Mt. Hood streets, then boosted to orchard areas to be served by reclamation project.