In 2016, a group of performing arts enthusiasts — local artists, business professionals and community leaders — joined forces and formed the Performing Arts Initiative. This nonprofit organization of committed volunteers has been working steadily towards its mission — and big dream — to build an iconic, state-of-the-art performance center that will be a destination for outstanding performing arts in the Columbia River Gorge, a venue that will:
• Offer the Gorge community opportunities for access and exposure to large scale performances and diverse artistic genres in dance, music and theater, including concerts and seasonal festivals;
• Provide a community hub for workshops, lectures, educational courses, multicultural events, weddings, corporate retreats and nonprofit functions, further strengthening and sustaining the region’s economic viability;
• Attract local, regional and national artists and performers, enhancing the region’s cultural vibrancy; and,
• Welcome all members of our community — residents, visitors, tourists, artists, performers & entertainers — to experience and share the transformative power of the performing arts together in a beautiful location.
Mark Steighner, founding president of the PAI board of directors, says that “creating an iconic performing arts center will help make the Columbia River Gorge a cultural destination, bringing our community together through the magic of music, dance, theater, and more! When we dream big, a big dream can become a reality.”
The goal for this fundraising effort is $200,000 in 2021. The PAI welcomes everyone’s support to help make this project a reality. The DREAM BIG campaign will run from May 3 through June 30. No gift is too big or too small, and they are all greatly appreciated.
On Monday May 3, the kick-off day for the DREAM BIG campaign, current PAI board president Emily Vawter announced that the Performing Arts Initiative received an extremely generous offer from a long-term supporter. They donated $10,000, and if the PAI receives a total of $10,000 in donations from other supporters by May 15, they will donate an additional $10,000. Emily says “Wow! This is truly humbling, and we are sincerely grateful.”
To make a donation to the PAI, visit www.givebutter.com/PAI_DreamBig
In the next 12 months, PAI intends to:
• Finalize the land lease terms for the stunning venue location overlooking the Columbia River;
• Hire an Interim Development Director;
• Hire an architectural firm and begin designing the performance center!
Please go to www.gorgeperformingarts.org/ or our Facebook page at Facebook.com/gorgeperformingarts for more information and/or to follow our progress.
