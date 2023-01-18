CGN Warhaven
Art by Peggy Olson

There are valleys in the world, hidden from the imperialist invaders and the epidemic pathogens, places that, being insular, remain safe when the rest of the planet is ablaze with violence, pestilence, or anarchy. The Rushing River Valley and Warhaven are in many ways such a place. Since its settling in the late 1860s, the community has been fortunate to escape a lot of horror.

While we are not necessarily provincial, we have our unique, isolated culture. One of the benchmarks of ours, as with any special place, is local, distinctive language.