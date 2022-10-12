He drove, on past Holstein cows among stunted aspens, brilliant foliage on this crisp late September afternoon through the Plateau. The man then encountered a dilapidated homestead, always a depressing sight, slumping ridge lines, broken windows, fencing laying down along the roadside, blackberry canes ensnarling it all.

He was aging, past his prime, but still an artist with a camera in demand. He was traveling the West for a coffee table book on ranch gates, a commission. It was his Travels With Charley, for he was journaling and shooting the journey for the content of the book, and for a possible, but unlikely, memoir. He traveled with his pet Labradoodle, Cassady, in honor of the manic characters modeled on Neal Cassady who drove with brilliant finesse in Kerouac and Woolfe books. Each road trip for the photographer was a rediscovery of our glorious country, full of discoveries both dark and bright.