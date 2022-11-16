The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum

The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) in Stevenson will host a new art exhibit in December titled “Skamania’s Artists of Tomorrow!” This all-youth art exhibit will feature works of art from public and homeschool students, grades K-12, who live in Skamania County.

“This one-of-a-kind exhibit will provide a creative glance into the imagination and minds of tomorrow’s artists,” said a museum press release.