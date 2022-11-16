Your current subscription does not provide access to this content.
The Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center Museum (CGICM) in Stevenson will host a new art exhibit in December titled “Skamania’s Artists of Tomorrow!” This all-youth art exhibit will feature works of art from public and homeschool students, grades K-12, who live in Skamania County.
“This one-of-a-kind exhibit will provide a creative glance into the imagination and minds of tomorrow’s artists,” said a museum press release.
A free open house will kick off the exhibit on Friday, Dec. 9 from 6-8 p.m. There will be free hot chocolate and cookies courtesy of Skamania Lodge and A&J Market.
The show will run December through February. The museum is open seven days a week from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. The open house is sponsored in part by the City of Stevenson and Skamania County lodging taxes.
Time has not run out if you are a student living in Skamania County, grades K-12, and would like to participate in the art show. CGICM is accepting submissions through Dec. 1. Contact info@columbiagorge.org if you would like to participate, and request an information package.
