Every year in October I have written about Gorge Happiness Month and with all that is happening, it may be more important than ever. Because of the many challenges we face — unable to visit friends or participate in favorite activities, worried about leaving the house — you may find happiness elusive, spending too much time alone and silently suffering through your own personal battles and asking, “Why can’t we get back to the way it used to be!”
But even under this pandemic cloud, Gorge Happiness Month can show us how we can still find happiness by practicing the following “Daily 3.”
1. Gratitudes: Find time each day to list three things for which you are thankful. It could be a good night’s sleep, an absorbing book you found to read, or a visit from one of your children.
2. Acts of kindness: It may be more difficult to find ways to help one another, but how about calling someone you use to see every day, but haven’t talked to in a while. Or contact a non-profit to find a way you can volunteer safely.
3. Moments of Silence: Sit silently for just five minutes every day. Many of us use the TV or radio as our familiar companion. But for five minutes, turn them off — and just sit still and observe your own thoughts and all that is around you.
By engaging in the Daily 3, you can be happier while making your community a better place.
•••
Two weeks ago, when I wrote about how to start the conversation about completing an Advance Directive, I only mentioned Oregon Health Decisions. But I was asked, “What if I live in Washington?” So, for all the Washingtonians, an excellent resource is “Honoring Choices Pacific Northwest” — an initiative of the Washington Hospital Association and the Washington State Medical Association. It can be found at www.honoringchoicespnw.org.
•••
You should have received a large blue postcard in the mail. At first glance, you may think, “I already know how to protect myself and others from COVID-19.” But check out the back side. There you’ll find contact information for different resources you may find helpful for yourself or someone you know.
•••
A shout out to The First Interstate Bank Foundation. Thanks to Shae Kassinger, The Dalles branch manager, Mid-Columbia Senior Center was awarded a $2,500 grant. During these financially difficult times, the center is grateful for this example of First Interstate’s commitment to the health and strength of our communities.
•••
And speaking of giving, during this holiday season, please dig a little deeper when you consider your charitable giving. Every non-profit I know has suffered financially because of the pandemic.
•••
I received an email from Donnamae Grannemann with wise advice for the season. “During a major political year, sometimes people become estranged from family and friends. Relationships are far more important than political battles, so it’s a great reminder to be respectful of others and embrace what really counts.”
•••
This week’s joke from Earline Wasser describing what NOT to do in a marriage:
“My wife asked me to take her to one of those restaurants where they make food right in front of you. I took her to Subway. That’s when the fight started.”
•••
Richard Burton and Elizabeth Taylor, who at that time was married to Eddie Fisher, had a scandalous affair during the filming of Cleopatra. I received answers from Dave Lutgens, Jerry Phillips, Lana Tepfer, Jim Tindall, Rhonda Spies, Karl Vercouteren, Jess Birge, Barbara Cadwell and Cheri Brent this week’s winner of a quilt raffle ticket. And last week I missed Cheri Brent and J Chantler.
Do you remember watching your first science fiction or horror movie and closing your eyes pretending you were watching the scary scenes? Maybe it was Godzilla demolishing cities, Frankenstein terrorizing villages or alien creatures devouring people. For this week’s “Remember When” Halloween question, what was the title of the 1958 science fiction/horror film about an alien amoeba devouring citizens in two small communities in Pennsylvania? Email your answer to mcseniorcenter@gmail.com, leave a message at 541-296-4788 or send it with a photo of Steve McQueen.
•••
Well, it’s been another week, doing the best I can with what I’ve been given. Until we meet again, sometimes we must eat what is served — even if it is liver and onions!
•••
“Getting old is like climbing a mountain; you get a little out of breath, but the view is much better!” — Ingrid Bergman
•••
The Dalles Meals-on-Wheels daily menus. If you would like to pick up a meal at noon, call 541-298-8333 before 10:30 a.m.
Menu
Thursday (29): Salisbury Steak
Friday (30): Parmesan Chicken with Noodles
Monday (2): Spaghetti
Tuesday (3): Oven Baked Chicken
Wednesday (4): Biscuits and Gravy with Scrambled Eggs
