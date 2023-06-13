Vickie Crone Sallee and Myron Egbert are the 2023 Wasco County Pioneer Woman and Man of the Year, chosen for their service and contributions to Wasco County heritage and history.
After three years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual pioneer luncheon celebrated the 100th anniversary of the pioneer gathering at St. Mary’s School on May 6. Fifty-two pioneer picture boards lined the hallway for viewing and a salmon lunch was served in the gym.
Pioneer Woman — Vickie Crone Sallee
Vicki Crone Sallee is an energetic and community-minded lady with many interests. She was a horse woman from an early age in Mrs. Borg’s Pony Club and dance classes. She enjoyed jumping competitions and Pony Club play days, camp outs and rides to the County Fair. She was a 1964 graduate of The Dalles High School and In 1965 she was crowned Queen of the first Fort Dalles Rodeo. She was named Miss NRA in 1967.
Sallee’ father worked in the harvests of Eastern Washington before he served in the Navy. After World War II, he got into the auto parts business in Portland. He saw great opportunity in Eastern Oregon and moved his family to The Dalles in about 1946.
Working with her children in 4-H and sports kept Sakkee busy. She continues to belong to and work for the Fort Dalles Riders, Fort Dalles Rodeo Association and volunteers in the Office of the Wasco County Fair. She is an active long-time membership chairman in the Wasco County Pioneer Association and the secretary of the Union Pacific Employees Club. She is very passionate about the Duane Fulps Memorial Scholarship Horse Show held at the Fort Dalles arena. She volunteers each week at the senior center. When not volunteering, she is crocheting afghans for her kids and grandkids.
She married Bob Sallee and they raised their family of four, Chrissie, Robin, Traci and Eddy on their Chenowith Creek Road Sallee Family home site.
Pioneer Man — Myron Egbert
Myron Egbert traces a long pioneer history to a great-grandfather born 1838 in Ohio who, with a family including his wife and six children, reached The Dalles in 1881. After many stops along the way, he and his oldest sons cleared right of way for the O R & N Railroad east of The Dalles. In 1881, he established a homestead 17 miles east of The Dalles on what is now the Emerson Ranch. In is the 1930s, the original land was purchased by the Fax Family. Three more children were born, making a family of nine children.
His grandfather, a second son, settled in Kennewick, Wash., in 1905 married and farmed a fruit orchard for 20 years. They had two children.
His father was born in 1911 in Kennewick and grew up in The Dalles, attended TDHS and joined the National Guard after he graduated. He worked for Todd’s Bakery and Holsom Bakery as a service delivery driver for 40 years in and around The Dalles. His parents married in 1937 and operated the Egbert’s Tasty Bakery and delivered the items while he delivered for the Davidson Bakery from Portland.
His mother was a seamstress for J.C. Penny Company. Her family lived at the Fort Dalles Surgeons Quarters in 1926-1929 as curators and caretakers while her father built a new home for the family.
Egbert married Dawn Morris and has two children and five grandchildren. He retired from The aluminum business, served as a port commissioner, volunteers at Fort Dalles Museum and past president of the Wasco County Pioneer Association.
The Wasco County Pioneer Association is dedicated to preserving the 250 pioneer picture boards created since the early 1950 to save the thousands of pictures of regional history. First organized in 1922 by some of the Sorosis Ladies as a reunion of folks who had experienced the early settling of Oregon. First those born before 1880 but later recognizing all who had an interest in the history.
This reunion was celebrated with a weekend of festivities including parade, luncheon, dinner and evening ball. For the last 50 years or so, the reunion has been a salmon luncheon and viewing of the picture boards. It is time for folks to share stories, remember and visit with classmates and old friends each year on first Saturday in May. Anyone interested in learning about the history of the area is welcome. Members can be reached through the Columbia Gorge Discovery Center or Fort Dalles Museum.
Commented