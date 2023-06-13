2023 Wasco County Pioneer Woman and Man of the Year

Vickie Crone Sallee and Myron Egbert are the 2023 Wasco County Pioneer Woman and Man of the Year.

 Contributed Photo

Vickie Crone Sallee and Myron Egbert are the 2023 Wasco County Pioneer Woman and Man of the Year, chosen for their service and contributions to Wasco County heritage and history.

After three years of absence due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the annual pioneer luncheon celebrated the 100th anniversary of the pioneer gathering at St. Mary’s School on May 6. Fifty-two pioneer picture boards lined the hallway for viewing and a salmon lunch was served in the gym.