Trail notes are brought to you by the Riverfront Trail Board, a group of local volunteers who manage, help maintain and promote The Dalles Riverfront Trail.

Our Riverfront Trail has overcome many obstacles in its 34 year history. From the initial vision of Dr. Boyd Jacobson, Dan Durow, Katy Young and many other citizen volunteers, the Trail was created through securing easements, generating funding, lobbying local business and government, finding creative sources of material such as recycled ground asphalt, and dogged determination and coordination to bring the Trail into being without using tax dollars.