The Dalles Kiwanis Club “100 Years of Service” project organizer Lee Huckins wraps up the first 100 year of the club’s tradition of giving in support of area youth with a clash of sharp scissors and a fluttering ribbon during the re-dedication of the newly remodeled Explorer Room at the Columbia Gorge Discover Center and Museum Saturday afternoon, June 3. The club has supported youth projects since forming in 1922, and donated more than $17,000 to the new project. The room has been fully remodeled, and additional activities and decorations remain underway as part of the project. Holding ribbon at left is Lisa Commander, director of education for the center.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

THE DALLES — The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum rededicating its all-ages interactive activity center, the Explorer Room, on Saturday, June 3.

Kiwanis Club of The Dalles, with project leader Lee Huckins, led the afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by museum staff, volunteers and community members. The club celebrated “100 years of service” with the gift of play by providing more than $17,000 in donations to the Explorer Room remodeling.