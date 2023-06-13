THE DALLES — The Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum rededicating its all-ages interactive activity center, the Explorer Room, on Saturday, June 3.
Kiwanis Club of The Dalles, with project leader Lee Huckins, led the afternoon ribbon-cutting ceremony, joined by museum staff, volunteers and community members. The club celebrated “100 years of service” with the gift of play by providing more than $17,000 in donations to the Explorer Room remodeling.
The sun-filled 900-square-foot room has been freshly painted, carpeted, and furnished with new UV-coated windows, kid-friendly furniture, and a large screen with live video of the Bald Eagle museum’s Bald Eagle habitat.
The space is also outfitted with an interactive mural of The Dalles’ sagebrush steppe landscape and its plant life, wildlife, and human inhabitants.
A cozy reading nook invites visitors to read books about the area’s natural history.
The first of many thematic iterations of the Explorer Room will focus on the museum’s Raptor Program, and the space will also be the first in the museum to feature bilingual English and Spanish signage. Throughout June, the project team will continue to add new elements and activities.
Lisa Commander, director of learning and engagement, said, “We are so excited to unveil the new Explorer Room. Many people worked hard to create an inviting and engaging space for all ages, and our team is proud of the results. We cannot wait to add the finishing touches to the room and continue our long-term plans of revitalizing more exhibition spaces throughout the museum over the coming years.”
The ribbon cutting was free and open to the public. All were welcomed to attend the public event and explore the rest of the museum’s exhibitions while visiting.
Commented