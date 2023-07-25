Trail notes

Trail notes are brought to you by the Riverfront Trail Board,

a group of local volunteers who manage, help maintain and

promote The Dalles Riverfront Trail.

Just in case you need some good ideas for how to enjoy The Dalles Riverfront Trail, the following are just some of the many ways you can engage with the Trail: Walking, talking, jogging, skating, meditating, birding, dog-walking, biking, sitting, sunning, chatting, nordic skiing, wildflowers, wildlife, blackberries, fitness workouts, fun runs, barge and trainspotting, fishing, power walking, river access, and just getting out of the house while doing something for your health and wellbeing.