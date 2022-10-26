Get ready for a night of spooky fun!
The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s (CGPA) Gothic MasQUEERade is an all-ages dance for LGBTQ+ folx and allies throughout the Gorge. The Masqueerade will be Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. in historic Hood River Hotel’s Emerald Room. Expect an Addams-Family vibe, a dance floor, tables to socialize, a quiet room, costume contest, masquerade mask-making table, and gothic-themed games with prizes. Guests can dance the night away, take prom-style photos, and enjoy a fun night out.
While CGPA has hosted dances in the past, this is their first dance put on by our LGBTQ+ Youth Council. The Youth Council wanted to host a prom-like dance, often called a “second-chance prom,” as many LGBTQ+ folx often don’t feel comfortable showing their true selves at a traditional prom. The goal is to create that safe environment, while also having lots of fun.
This dance is free and open to all ages. No tickets are required. The all-ages dance will be from 6-9 p.m. A 21 and over after-party will start around 9 p.m., after the dance concludes, hosted by Whiskey Tango. Check Instagram for updates: @cgpridealliance.
Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s goal is to connect the LGBTQ+ Community throughout the Gorge. CGPA’s goal is to create a safe space where everyone can feel welcome and can express their true, authentic selves.
The CGPA is a program of The Next Door, Inc.
