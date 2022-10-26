Get ready for a night of spooky fun!

The Columbia Gorge Pride Alliance’s (CGPA) Gothic MasQUEERade is an all-ages dance for LGBTQ+ folx and allies throughout the Gorge. The Masqueerade will be Nov. 12 from 6-9 p.m. in historic Hood River Hotel’s Emerald Room. Expect an Addams-Family vibe, a dance floor, tables to socialize, a quiet room, costume contest, masquerade mask-making table, and gothic-themed games with prizes. Guests can dance the night away, take prom-style photos, and enjoy a fun night out.