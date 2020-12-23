Nativity scenes, aka creches or manger scenes, can be found this time of year at many churches and other locations in the Gorge. 

St. Mary's, Hood River

A brightly-lit manger scene is just part of an extensive Christmas display at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Hood River.
Glenwood nativity

In Glenwood, the figures of Mary and Joseph pray for baby Jesus on the porch of a building that used to house a gas station, next to the Glenwood General Store. Store owner Claude  McKenzie leases the property, and each year puts out the manger scene and strings the lights.
White Salmon Methodist nativity

Angel keeps watch at United Methodist Church in White Salmon. Rare depiction of a shepherd as a young  boy.
10th Street The Dalles nativity

A nativity scene on 10th Street in The Dalles includes a kitten with the usual donkey and sheep.
Dry Hollow Road nativity

Travelers from afar arrive in celebration of the birth of Jesus in this The Dalles scene at Gateway Presbyterian Church, 1111 Dry Hollow Road. 

