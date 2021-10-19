The Parkdale Pumpkin Parade is back on Saturday, Oct. 30 at 11:30 a.m. Float entries are free and should line up at 11 a.m. on the corner of Baseline and Allen. Parade route will be along Baseline in downtown Parkdale.
Masks are strongly encouraged for the safety of the community.
Prizes will be awarded for float entry creativity and randomly to parade watchers along the route who are wearing masks for safety.
Organizers are seeking two kids interested in opening the parade by carrying a banner. Please submit your children’s names to the parade coordinators for a random drawing — April Lara at aprlara@gmail.com or Cara Fischer at cbuck3@gmail.com.
Businesses interested in donating a prize should also contact the parade coordinators.
Find “Parkdale Pumpkin Parade” on Facebook for more details.
Commented