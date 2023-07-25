OSU Extension Master Food Preservers make tomatillo/green tomato salsa.

OSU Extension Master Food Preservers make tomatillo/green tomato salsa.

 Photo by Jeanne Brandt

As canning season gets underway, the Food Safety and Preservation hotline from Oregon State University Extension Service began taking calls July 10.

The toll-free hotline, which can be reached at 800-354-7319, runs from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m., Monday through Friday, until Oct. 13. When the hotline is closed, callers can leave a message. The hotline is staffed by certified Master Food Preserver volunteers in Lane and Douglas counties. The volunteers fielded 1,010 calls in 2022.