While Organ Crawls featuring the five historic pipe organs in The Dalles generally happens every other year in the spring, COVID restrictions have been lifted enough to allow for an in-person Advent-Christmas Crawl on Sunday, Dec. 5 from 2-5 p.m.
The event begins at St. Peter’s Landmark at W. Third and Lincoln from 2-2:20 p.m. (with organist E.J. Howe and featuring Advent music), then moves on to UCC Congregational, Fifth and Court streets, from 2:40-3 p.m. (organist Cheryl Ortega featuring traditional carols). From there, it’s on to First Church of Christ, 701 Washington, from 3:20-3:40 p.m. (organist Garry Estep featuring non-traditional Christmas music) and St. Paul’s Episcopal, 1815 Minnesota St., from 4-4:20 p.m. (organist Heidi Kohne featuring classical Christmas), finishing up at Zion Lutheran, 10th and Union, from 4:40-5 p.m. (Estep featuring A Movie Christmas).
Refreshments will be served at Zion Lutheran at the end of the Crawl. The event is free, with donations accepted.
