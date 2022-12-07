If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event to enjoy a variety of Christmas music and get yourself into the Christmas spirit, head down to the Civic Auditorium on Dec. 10, when opera singer Anna Viemeister will be making her way home from the Big Apple to The Dalles to bring some holiday harmonies to the Gorge in the fourth annual Holiday Spectacular community Christmas concert.
Viemeister, a native of Wisconsin who moved to The Dalles with her family when she was 12, is a The Dalles High School graduate. While in school, she was active in the music department — both in band and choir — and theater department, as well as participating in community organizations, including the Cascade Singers and working in the pit orchestra for community theater events at the Civic Auditorium.
“I did a lot of my formative youth growing up in The Dalles; I consider it my hometown,” said Viemiester. “The Dalles is where I basically got my start in performing in general.”
After graduating, Viemeister went on to get her bachelor’s degree from Portland State University (PSU), before heading to New York City to participate in the Masters program at Manhattan School of Music (MSM). On her website, Viemeister is credited with numerous performances with various orchestras and symphonies, including VPOpera, the UN Symphony Orchestra, Regina Opera, and Litha Symphony Orchestra to name a few.
“I ended up very busy at Portland State, three or four major roles. And then same thing with MSM, I expected, ‘Oh, I’ll be a little fish in a big pond,’ but I ended up again having a very busy school season. And then after that, of course, once you’re out in the world It’s kind of a mix … of finding your own opportunities but continuing to hone and perfect the vocal aspect of your instrument, while also looking for people to find opportunities for you,” said Viemeister.
While pursuing her operatic career, Viemeister also worked with regional companies to organize concerts as a supplemental income, and four years ago got the idea to do the same thing in The Dalles. “A working opera singer means many things. It means you’re constantly gigging, you’re constantly doing things. You’re also doing many other jobs to pay the bills sometimes,” laughed Viemeister, “and so, organizing concerts out here in New York actually became a lovely kind of supplemental income thing that I do ... and I thought to myself four years ago, ‘Well, why can’t I bring that back to my hometown in Oregon?’”
Collaborating with her father and former TDHS music director, Paul Viemeister, Anna helped organize and performed in The Dalles’ first community Holiday Spectacular Christmas concert, which took place at the Granada Theater. In a full circle moment for Viemeister, it was after that event did they first get the opportunity to hold the concert at the Civic Auditorium. “I thought, ‘Where I used to be in the pit? Yes, please,’” she said.
Like most performances and gatherings at the time, the Holiday Spectacular concert was forced to pivot in order to hold their 2020 performance due to the pandemic. Unable to travel to Oregon and attend in person, Viemeister and her husband, Jeremy Griffin, and friends pre-recorded their classical pieces at St. Jean Baptiste Church in New York City, which were then played during a livestreamed staging of the concert, their songs alternating with live performances staged at the civic.
“It was fun. I mean it was, of course, bittersweet because we really wanted to be here, but of course we couldn’t,” said Viemeister. “It made us feel good that we could still bring some of that music to the program.”
This year marks the fourth annual Holiday Spectacular Concert, and will feature musical performances from Viemeister, her husband, The Dalles local band I-84 with Paul Viemeister, The Cascade Singers, Leion Thompson, Katherina Blackmar, and many more. Along with the Veimeisters, this year’s concert was organized by local company I-84 Productions LLC.
“We’ll have really fun Christmas stuff and holiday things, but we’ll also have a lot of professional jazz, pop and classical,” said Viemiester.
The concert begins at 7 p.m. at the Civic Auditorium in The Dalles. Early bird tickets for the concert can be purchased at Ace Hardware in The Dalles or on Eventbrite for $20. On Dec. 10, general admission tickets or tickets purchased at the door will be available for $25. Tickets for children 10 and under will be available for $10. Links to purchase the tickets can also be found by scanning the QR code printed on the event’s poster. Masks are optional for the performance.
“It means the world to me to be able to sing for my favorite people in my favorite town. I’ve been so fortunate and lucky to meet so many wonderful friends and colleagues and connections here in New York, but I’m always looking for a chance to get back to The Dalles to be with my people … to bring together our local talents” said Viemeister.
Along with her father, whom she credits as one of the huge musical inspirations in her life, Viemeister also wanted to express gratitude to her mother Kathy for her contributions. “She’s the brains behind the operation,” said Viemeister. “She's always the idea person we come to.”
Commented