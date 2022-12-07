Anna Viemeister Dec. 2020

Pictured from left to right, Lindell O. Carter (tenor), Jeremy Griffin (baritone), Anna Viemeister (mezzo soprano) Kay Canama (soprano) and Jay Rivera (baritone) perform "O Holy Night" at St. Jean Baptiste in New York City in December 2020. 

 Screenshot YouTube

If you’re looking for a family-friendly holiday event to enjoy a variety of Christmas music and get yourself into the Christmas spirit, head down to the Civic Auditorium on Dec. 10, when opera singer Anna Viemeister will be making her way home from the Big Apple to The Dalles to bring some holiday harmonies to the Gorge in the fourth annual Holiday Spectacular community Christmas concert.

Viemeister, a native of Wisconsin who moved to The Dalles with her family when she was 12, is a The Dalles High School graduate. While in school, she was active in the music department — both in band and choir — and theater department, as well as participating in community organizations, including the Cascade Singers and working in the pit orchestra for community theater events at the Civic Auditorium.