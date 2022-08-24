Dufur Threshing Bee

 Jan Morris stands proudly behind her glassware art at her booth at the Dufur Threshing Bee. 

 Alana Lackner photo

When Rufus local Jan Morris started making owls out of glassware seven years ago, her main objective was to have something to sell alongside her adult kids at the Dufur Threshing Bee. It was a way to spend time with them, as they would all have little tables with different things to sell.

She got the idea online, after seeing a friend with glassware flowers displayed in their yards. When she saw the owls, with serving trays for bodies, cups for eyes, forks for feet and spoons for beaks, she felt inspired.

Above, one of Morris’s glassware owls waits to be purchased. 
Morris’s son Jordan Mills works on a new sculpture as he sits beside previous ones at his Threshing Bee booth.  
One of Mills’s scorpion sculptures.