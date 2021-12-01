I heard that the reason the pumps at the Murdock Mini Mart are out for a spell is that there was a gas ball erupted as a gas delivery man was filling the underground tanks and a woman started her car after fueling up. The proprietor wants you to know that they will be up and running again shortly. Of course the grocery and deli foods are available and don’t forget: If you win big on the lotto, remember I’m the one that reminded you to buy one.
•••
Dallesport/Murdock is having their annual Food Drive on Dec. 7 from 5-9 p.m. They will be driving the streets with their lights flashing and sirens blaring. If you have anything for them such as canned goods and nonperishables, be sure to let them know where to stop. Items can also be left at the Post Office in a plastic barrel they have placed there. All proceeds go to the Lyle Lions Food Boxes. And of course, while we are at it, be sure to get that delicious breakfast Saturday morning from 7-10 a.m. at the Lyle Lion’s Club.
•••
After that tummy pleasing breakfast, you can skirt around to the local craft bazaars and get those items you missed out on during the Black Friday sales. Forget to set your alarm? Slept right through it? Didn’t want to fight the crazy drivers or were the stores all out of the items you wanted? Well, you have a great chance to get even better unique gifts at the three local bazaars. Check them all, starting with the Lyle Twin Bridges Museum, then up the hill to the High Prairie Community Center and then back down and head on over to the Dallesport Community Center and finish up. What a wonderful way to get your last minute shopping done and support the local artists in their craftsmanship.
•••
The Lyle Community Council, the Lyle Volunteer Fire Department, and Operation Sleigh Bells will bring Santa to the Lyle Activity Center on Thursday, Dec. 9 around 6 p.m., so invite your friends and neighbors to enjoy a fun outdoor event.
The kids of all ages can say “hello” to Santa and pose by his sleigh for a picture (no lap time with Santa this year). Dress warm and enjoy hot drinks thanks to the Sandbar Bar & Grill with homemade cookies from local “elves.”
If you are interested in volunteering for this event or donating cookies, contact lylecouncil@gmail.com.
There will not be a LCC meeting in December, but they look forward to seeing you for Santa Night and their next LCC meeting on Jan. 11.
•••
We all know we have awesome paid and volunteer first responders, so it is not surprising that they were on the spot to rescue a downed paraglider on Sunday, Nov. 21 after he accidentally landed along the hillside, about 100 feet above Doug’s Beach and Highway 14 area. Six units in all, from various organizations, responded to the call and discovered the patient with multiple injuries. The expertise of the lifeflight helicopter pilot provided a successful landing just a little over 150 feet from the person and transported him to a high-level trauma facility for his injuries. High praise goes to the ten responders who scaled the hill to the patient and prepped him for the airlift, as well as all those standing by in the nearby parking lot. My legs are getting weak from giving these fine folks their well-deserved standing ovation!
•••
Speaking of well deserved responders, our own Patty Elkins wishes to send an electrical warning: “With cooler temperatures expected, some may want to use their small space heaters. If so, DO NOT plug them into a power strip. These devices are not designed to handle the energy load of a space heater and can overheat causing a fire hazard.”
•••
The Lyle Community Council congratulates two newly elected members, Mindy Robison and Matt Bynum and re-elected members Julie Larson and Oren Johnson.
•••
Send news to Mildred E. Lykens, 509-365-2273 or lykensme41@gmail.com.
