If the heat comes back and you or someone you know are in the need of a cooling place, the Lyle Lions has been set up as a cooling shelter for residents to gather. Liaison Annie Maguire said if the doors are not open and there is a dire need, call Joan Titus, Dean Oldenburg, Barb Mills or Lyle Fire Department to open the building. She also states the Lyle Lions will honor Labor Day and will resume their regular schedule of first and third Mondays at 6 p.m. starting Sept. 20.
The Lyle School has a message about the new (this week) virus safety issues. “The State Department of Health, Gov. Jay Inslee and OSPI have recently come out with revised mandatory guidelines for schools for the 2021-2022 school year. While we are still reviewing and working with the local health department to better understand what’s required, several points are very clear. Schools are required to reopen for the 2021-2022 school year with all students in the classroom for face-to-face learning. At this time, the state has indicated that remote learning is not an acceptable substitute for in-person learning. However, the new delta variant is surging and easily transmissible, especially for people who are not vaccinated. So, given that most students are still too young to be immunized, the state has also mandated that everyone who enters a school building — vaccinated or not — must mask up.”
A message (in part) from retiring Bob Hansen about the local bird count: “Thanks to Marc Harvey for organizing and Randy Robinson for compiling and posting to the WOS web site, we will be continuing our Fall Klickitat County North American Migration Count on Sept. 18. If you are interested in helping, or know someone who might be, please let Marc Harvey know by emailing oakharvest@gmail.com. Share your sector preferences; let him know how our counts, including sector boundaries, can be improved; and communicate with your adjacent sector leaders questions about your exact sector boundaries and observations you may see in other sectors while traveling to and from your sector. Please treat your desire to help as a commitment, rather than an option. The past 20-plus years organizing these counts has been for me a wonderful growth and life defining experience. A lot has changed — we now have an e-Bird and the Sibley app for our smart phones. Some folks no longer use our data sheets, but instead opt for eBird reporting. We have learned much about avian and natural life in our community and created wonderful friendships.” He ended by thanking Randy, Marc and all the participants over the past 20-plus years.”
On a personal note, I wish to thank Terry and Barbara Mills for stopping by to check on me and coming to my rescue about a problem with my air conditioner. She dove right in and fixed the problem, teaching us how to do it ourselves in the future. Good neighbors, good friends, good people.
•••
