Let’s begin with this exciting news: School began today, Wednesday, Aug. 24, for all students in the Lyle School District. Classes started at 9 a.m. — as they will on all Wednesdays for one-hour late start. Otherwise, classes start at 8 a.m. Buses arrive a half hour earlier to allow students time to eat breakfast.

Keep in mind there will be large numbers of students out and about in the mornings and afternoons — help them arrive to and from their buildings safely by driving with caution. It’s up to all of us to keep them safe.