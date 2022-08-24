Let’s begin with this exciting news: School began today, Wednesday, Aug. 24, for all students in the Lyle School District. Classes started at 9 a.m. — as they will on all Wednesdays for one-hour late start. Otherwise, classes start at 8 a.m. Buses arrive a half hour earlier to allow students time to eat breakfast.
Keep in mind there will be large numbers of students out and about in the mornings and afternoons — help them arrive to and from their buildings safely by driving with caution. It’s up to all of us to keep them safe.
A note for school sports fans: Schedules can be found for middle and high school volleyball and football at www.lyleschools.org/District/1425-Untitled.html. Admission charges are returning this year — but credit cards are now accepted, both online (click the Event E-Ticketing tab under “Lyle Secondary School”) and at the door. Season passes are, of course, also available.
The Lyle Fire Department is looking for new recruits. “Guys or gals, if you’ve always wanted to be part of a group that works hard, has a good time, gets to help people in their own community and has fun getting really dirty, this just might be for you. No experience is necessary, only a willingness to learn. It’s a fun and exciting way to give back to your community” (lylefire.com/recruitment).
Position requirements include completing a written application, be 16 years of age for the department’s cadet program, or 18 to be a standard member, have a record free of criminal charges and must commit to attending half of all scheduled trainings, as well as special weekend training events. Members are required to respond to a certain percentage of calls.
On a similar note, the fire danger level has been raised to “Extreme” until further notice.
“The trees, shrubs, and grasses are all extremely dry,” said a fire district press release. “Please always be fire safe with your activities, especially on windy days with low relative humidity where fires will spread rapidly and will be more difficult to bring under control.”
From the Klickitat County Solid Waste Department: You can now drop off plastic film (grocery bags, bread bags, etc.) and bailing twine for recycling at two sites in Klickitat County, so don’t throw it in the trash. This is a special collection pilot program in partnership with Emerald Systems, LLC; note that these items must be taken to a specific collection site and must be separated out from any other recycling material.
Collection sites are Basin Feed & Supply, 225 Railroad Ave., Goldendale, and Ace Hardware, 250 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon.
Lyle Lions will hold its September pancake breakfast on Sept. 3 from 7-10 a.m. at the Lyle Lions Community Center, Fifth and State streets. Cost is $7 adults, $4 ages 6-12 and 5 and under free.
Breakfast includes omelets and ham and eggs cooked to order, and endless pancakes. The breakfasts are a fundraiser that supports Lions community projects.
Lyle Lions Community Center continues to host Senior Meals on Tuesdays. Doors open at 8 a.m. and lunch is served at noon. The suggested donation for seniors 60 and over is $3.50 and all others $6.50. Everyone is welcome — and volunteers are needed.
Strong Women Exercise Program meets at the Lyle Activity Center, corner of Third and Highway 14, on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays from 8-9:15 a.m. — one of 12 such programs at locations around the Gorge.
For more information, call Debbie McDonald at 509-365-6813 (or feel free to join one of the sessions).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.