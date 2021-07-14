A dreaded fire raised its ugly head and challenged many firefighters here in Lyle on July 4. Across the intersection from my property lies what we old timers call the “Old School Property” on the northeast corner of Third and Klickitat streets. No official ruling has been posted yet, but a neighbor stated that she was dousing hot embers falling in her back yard from the fire raging two blocks to the west.
The fire could have engulfed the entire town if not for the quick response of the many firefighters that converged on it and fought it to a standstill. “Fire Boss” helicopters and aqua planes were flying overhead, which helped gain control of the battle. Even Channel 8 News’ helicopter made a few pass-overs to perhaps video the aftermath. The fire jumped from one side of Highway 14 to the other and threatened homes on both sides. We are blessed with the most outstanding volunteer firefighters and neighbors who came together to battle side by side to achieve control.
While those neighbors were shoulder to shoulder with the firefighters, others were out and about, checking on one another to make sure no one was in danger. It was hours before the firefighters and neighbors decided the enemy was defeated and rolled up their hoses, and put away their tools. I pray that our Good Lord blesses each and every one of them with more than they thought possible. Remember, they are all volunteers and are outstanding heroes to this community — and to me.
This heat and fire hazards always go together — as well as my personal preferences that fireworks should be banned inside residential areas, which I wish to thank the school board for posting the “No Fireworks on School Property” signs this year. I’ve ranted here about it each year, and I wouldn’t want to disappoint anyone by not continuing. I’m sure people think that I’m not patriotic, but that’s far from the truth. I believe in my country and the only love I hold more dear than my family is my love of God. So with this latest fire in our past and, although you might think that people would be smart enough to realize the consequences of their actions when setting off fireworks, all I can do is close my eyes and shake my head.
Gorge Grown Mobile Farmer’s Market is still in downtown Lyle at 34 State St. on Fridays from 4-6 p.m., May through October. They boast “Fresh from farm to you,” and that makes all the difference in the world when it comes to nutrition and flavor. An extra $10 discount is offered to those presenting their SNAP card, and while shopping, ask about the 25% discount.
If the taste buds are craving some authentic Mexican food, check out the new business “Steven’s Taqueria” in Dallesport at 111 Parallel Ave. They are open from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. and if you get that late evening “snack craving,” you can revisit it from 9-11 p.m., seven days a week. Their menu offers many choices, where I’m sure you will find at least one of your favorites.
Our very own Columbia Grange 85 has resumed their meetings in person and will continue on each second Saturdays at 11 a.m., followed by a potluck at noon. The exception will be in August, when they will meet on the 7th due to a wedding on the 14th. They are working on ways to serve, support, and build our rural community. You can also order fruits, veggies and much more online at www.gorgefarmers.com for pick up at the grange on Wednesdays from 4-6 p.m. Also, during your visit there, admire the great paint job Dick Keyes did almost single-handedly; it’s the best it’s ever been.
Hopefully this brutal heat wave won’t last much longer and we can coast on through the summer, but if it continues, or you blow a fuse or your electric system hits a snag, the Lyle Fire Department has partnered with the Lions Club to offer you a safe haven. Recently, they opened the doors to what they named “Lyle Cooling Center” at 503 State St. There you will find air conditioning and water as well as a nice chat with your friends and neighbors seeking such. If you have a laptop with a full battery or your cell phone, you can get more information as to whether they are open and when; give a shout out to CommunityLiaison@LyleFire.com or call the Lyle Fire Dept and ask for Patty Elkins. I understand there is no wifi available, though. They may still be looking for volunteers to man the operations for a few short hours each day.
And while we are on the unpopular topic of the heat, let’s remember how it coincides with fire hazards — as well as medical emergencies. The Lyle Fire Department would like each and everyone to allow them to locate your place in a hurry, when needed. They make address signs that can announce your position to them even in the dark because of its illumines paint. Their flashlights can reach a long ways to pinpoint an address where a 911 call has summoned them. They are easy to install and can make a difference between life and death in a serious situation.
