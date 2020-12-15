A reminder: Lyle Lions Club Christmas Food Boxes are waiting for those who call in advance and set a schedule for pick up, as it is by appointment only this year. Make that call now ... then set your reminder for the pick-up dates of either Saturday or Sunday, Dec. 19 or 20. Call Joan at 509-365-2872 for that appointment.
The Lions can take pride in their members who volunteer to make this generous donation that helps many have a better Christmas dinner that they might not have had.
Bob Hansen wants all you “Birders” out there if you able to help the 2020 Lyle Christmas Bird Count scheduled for Sunday, Dec. 20. If so, meet up with the organization in recognizing and counting these soaring or flittering feathered friends.
There are numerous ways to volunteer throughout the Gorge, it just depends on your interests.
On Tuesday, Feb. 9, voters residing in Lyle School District’s boundaries will be asked to vote on a measure to continue local levy support for district operations. This is a replacement enrichment levy, not a new tax. If voters approve the measure, the district will collect no more than $700,000 in 2022 and again in 2023. This is the same amount approved by voters in 2019 for 2020 and 2021. At that time, the district indicated that collections would not exceed $700,000 each year, and likely would be less. The district will collect slightly over $580,000 in the current year, 2020, and is on track to do the same in 2021, keeping its pledge.
If the replacement levy is approved this February, property owners will pay an estimated $1.65 per $100,000 of the property’s assessed value in 2022 and $1.59 in 2023.
On a personal note I wish to thank the anonymous person who secretly brought and planted a wreath (on metal stakes) at my back door steps. It’s very pretty and a happy, welcome surprise. I appreciate generous Lyleites more every day, and I’m so happy to see the Christmas lighted and decorated homes around town! My, it is so heartwarming to see the ones that have the Christmas Spirit and want to share it. And then ... all I have to do is look out my kitchen window and see that my neighbors have lights dancing all over the side of their house.
It makes me realize that the Christmas spirit is alive and well and living right here in our little community. I hope that more and more residents join in and light up this whole area of the Gorge.
Oops, I spoke too soon. I just found out that the wreath was delivered by a regular resident that does odd jobs around the neighborhood and has been stopping by periodically to see if I had a couple of bucks for it ... it was a nice thought while it lasted.
