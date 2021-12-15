Santa was escorted in his sleigh by the local first responders with their vehicles lavishly decorated with various forms of flashing lights. He was greeted by a group of very excited families as the night held off the rain but kept a chill in the air. He heard the children’s wishes and posed for photos with each after they climbed into his sleigh to pour out their most heartfelt desires, hopefully to find under the tree on Christmas morning. The vehicles that brought Santa were our local Fire and Rescue rigs, driven by very dedicated members and volunteers of our own Lyle Fire Department. Treats were handed out by Lyle Community Council members of home-baked cookies and cocoa. Smiles were in abundant as the evening progressed until sadly they saw Santa escorted away. It is always a blessing to see the joy and excitement on the wee one’s faces as they greeted Ole Saint Nick.
Days later, some of our dedicated members responded with three firefighters and the Chief to aid in a multitude of fires in Murdock. It was 5 a.m. when they found various items on fire and fought flames involving two vehicles, one shed and wood piles that were threatening homes. Were they able to save the homes? Of course. No doubt about it! Our local firefighters are ggrrreaatttt!
•••
If you wish to make a child’s Christmas brighter, you can join the other generous givers by taking unwrapped toys to the Mt. Adams Fruit parking lot in Bingen on Dec. 17 from 4:30-6 p.m. There will be a drive-thru if you wish or you can join the festivities of caroling and hot cocoa.
There’s so many ways to celebrate the birth of Jesus other than receiving gifts. It’s more fun to give than to receive. But don’t ask a child that; they may have a different idea.
•••
I read that now we have yet another variant of the dreaded COVID-19 virus. “Omicron variant” is now in Washington. When will it ever end? How many variants are there out there ready to raise their ugly heads, one after the other, and keep us humans wearing masks and distancing wherever we go?
I can see where many have become intolerant and refusing masks and distancing. If I had to get out in the public more often, I’m not sure how much longer my tolerance would last.
•••
