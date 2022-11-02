It took four months and more than 100 volunteer hours, but Lyle Lions has helped create a school library space designed for younger students.

“When the Lyle School District consolidated the Dallesport and Lyle schools, our youngest students no longer had a space designated for their library,” said Lion Terry Mills. “The Lyle Lions Club started talking about how we might be able to help created some space for them in the existing library and (Lyle Lions President)Dean Oldenburg wanted to honor his late wife Pam, who worked at the school for 39 years and loved to read.”