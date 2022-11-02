It took four months and more than 100 volunteer hours, but Lyle Lions has helped create a school library space designed for younger students.
“When the Lyle School District consolidated the Dallesport and Lyle schools, our youngest students no longer had a space designated for their library,” said Lion Terry Mills. “The Lyle Lions Club started talking about how we might be able to help created some space for them in the existing library and (Lyle Lions President)Dean Oldenburg wanted to honor his late wife Pam, who worked at the school for 39 years and loved to read.”
After working together to create a plan, the Lions began to remake the library space this past May. Volunteers spent hours on painting, flooring, and moving modules to create Title 1 reading space and other specialized learning spaces — and finally, the library was fit for both the youngest and oldest students.
“Lions purchased soft seating for the younger students moved modules to put elementary books in and will be purchasing books to fill the shelves in our next phase of this project,” said Mills.
The Lions send a special thank you to all the community members who financially supported the project and those Lions and volunteers who put hours and hours of volunteer time to make it a reality. The Lions gives a special thank you to Robert Allen, the school’s maintenance person, who was an invaluable part of this project.
