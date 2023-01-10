HOOD RIVER — Mt. Adams Institute presents a Sense of Place lecture, “Wildfire in the Gorge — the Good, the Bad, and Lessons from Eagle Creek,” on Jan. 11 at the Columbia Center for the Arts and via livestream for those unable to attend in person. Doors open 6:30 p.m., and the presentation begins 7 p.m. Tickets can be purchased for $10 at sense-of-place-13.eventbrite.com.

A Q&A will be included and moderated by Sarah Fox, Sense of Place host and curator.

Jessica Hudec

Brian Harvey

Loretta Duke

