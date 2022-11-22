Rev. Martin Shrout and wife Kathy of Portland will present a vocal and instrumental concert called “Make Us One in You” Sunday, Nov 27 at 10:45 a.m. at Husum Community Church, 211 Husum St.
“Make Us One in You”, an hour-long musical production celebrating the unity of the body Jesus Christ.
The Christian concert is free and open to the public and childcare will be provided.
Shrout has been an interim pastor at the Husum church for the past three months. Shrout, a vocalist and guitarist, and Kathy, a vocalist and pianist, are graduates of Arizona State University where they both attained Bachelor of Arts degrees in music. Shrout has been in pastoral ministry for the past 40 years. He is originally from Fresno, Calif.
“My life mission is that I'm a preacher that likes to sing,” Shrout said. “Music has always been a major party of my life. I’ve been a composer for the last 24 years. This concert gives me the opportunity to share original compositions and to share the message of how Christ longs for his church to be unified.”
Commented