The doors of Hood River Valley Christian Church, 975 Indian Creek Road, Hood River, are open to all to enjoy music from local musicians.
Violinists Chari Harrington and Melissa Arndt will play during worship on Sunday, Nov. 21. Their selections include “Serenade” by Haydn, “Ashokan Farewell” by Jay Ungar, “Amazing Grace” and Mozart’s “Allegro.” On Sunday, Dec. 5, the string quartet of Chari, Melissa, Michelle Edwards and Nick Eby will play “Menuetto” by J. C. Bach, “Molto Lento” by Anton Rubinstein, G. F. Handel’s “Passacaile” and “The First Noel” by Alfred Pochon.
“We so appreciate the time and talents these gifted musicians — all members of the Columbia Gorge Orchestra Association — willingly share with us,” said pastor Alicia Speidel. “It’s our pleasure to invite the community to come and savor these very special musical gifts. All are welcome.”
Sunday morning service begins at 10:30 a.m.
