PACT — Performances at Adult Center Theater — will present the family-friendly “Holly Jolly Holiday Revue” this weekend, Saturday, Dec. 11 at 2 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., and Sunday, Dec. 12 at 2 p.m. at Hood River Valley Adult Center.
Director Kathy Williams said the shows have earlier start times than is traditional with theater so families will be able to attend.
Even pricing is set with families in mind: $10 for adults, $5 for children, or $25 for a family. All proceeds will go to the Hood River Valley Adult Center’s Meals on Wheels program.
“It’s a present to the community,” Williams said. “We’ve all been through so much. Come, relax and have fun.”
The holiday revue will feature a variety of acts, including Columbia Gorge Dance Academy, performing four numbers, three of which are from the Nutcracker; music by Denny (also known as Alonzo Garbonzo) and Jana Castañares; singer/songwriter Cynthia Yoshida (children’s music); Tim Mayer and Purple Door (the gospel choir at Riverside Community Church); and Julie Hatfield, with a stand-up comedy routine.
The “real” Santa and Mrs. Claus — Steve and Rosemary Shepardson, who make appearances each year at the Hood River Christmas tree lighting — will also make an appearance, and White Salmon fourth graders Kailee Goodman, Owen Nunley, Katherine Fordonski and Emma Lorio will read and perform The Night Before Christmas.
Added to the fun will be a sing-along between each act, as well as an Ugly Sweater parade (so be sure to dig yours out of the closet) and a raffle drawing held at each performance for themed gift baskets; tickets are $1 each or six for $5.
Emcee is Richard Withers; the production team also includes Musical Director Bill Weiler, Stage Manager and Set Designer Adrian Chaton and Producers Sandra and Robert Camillucci.
Hood River Valley Adult Center is located at 2010 Sterling Place, Hood River. Tickets are available at the door.
Commented