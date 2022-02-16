“Contemporary Native Voices” are on display in the Gorge, a collaboration between the Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Art with Columbia Center for the Arts (columbiaarts.org) and The Dalles Art Center.
The show opened Feb. 4. Gallery hours are Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 5 p.m., at both locations.
As part of the show, The Dalles Art Center will host Native American flute music by James Edmund Greele Feb. 26 beginning at 7 p.m.
The show features prints created at Crow’s Shadow Institute of the Arts, located on the Confederated Tribes of Umatilla Indian Reservation in the foothills of Oregon’s Blue Mountains. The institute was formed in 1992 by artists James Lavadour (Chinook and Walla Walla) and Phillip Cash Cash (Cayuse and Nez Perce).
The institutes mission is to “provide a creative conduit for educational, social and economical opportunities” for Native Americans through artistic development.
The Contemporary Native Voices exhibit seeks to acknowledge, honor and celebrate the original inhabitants of this land and create space for diverse regional contemporary Native voices.
Find additional photos online at www.columbiagorgenews.com.
