Searching for a gift for the person “who has everything”? Consider the gift of discovery with a Columbia Gorge Museums Pass.
The pass provides up to four admissions each at nine regional participating museums. The cost is $99 and has a combined value of more than $275. Its purchase allows residents and visitors to the Columbia River Gorge to support local cultural organizations hard hit by closures due to the pandemic. Many museums are still currently closed due to government restrictions, but the pass is valid until the end of September 2021.
“This is a really convenient and economical way to explore cultural sites of interest along both the Washington and Oregon sides of the Columbia River Gorge,” said Janice Crane, executive director of Cascade Locks Historical Museum and one of the program’s organizers.
“It’s also a great way to support local museums rebounding from the recent pandemic closures. Proceeds from the pass will be split evenly between the nine participating museums as a way to make up some of the revenue lost during the shutdown.”
All of the participating museums are currently closed due county restrictions or to the complications of the pandemic but look forward to opening once guidelines allow. They include: History Museum of Hood River County (Hood River); Maryhill Museum of Art (Goldendale); Tamástslikt Cultural Institute (Pendleton); Two Rivers Heritage Museum (Washougal); Original Wasco County Courthouse (The Dalles); Cascade Locks Historical Museum (Cascade Locks); Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum (The Dalles); Columbia Gorge Interpretative Center Museum (Stevenson); and Western Antique Aeroplane & Automobile Museum (Hood River).
The pass can only be purchased online at www.gorgeculture.org/museumspass.
