Alan Swartz inspects a mandolin brought in for new strings and adjustments. He re-strings a variety of instruments and does many repairs both for customers and on used instruments he has purchased for resale at his store in The Dalles, 2nd Street Music, located at 410 1/2 Second Street.
When it comes to music, Alan Swartz, owner of 2nd Street Music in The Dalles, has and does a little bit of everything: Guitars, amplifiers, drums, recorders, keyboards, song books and more, new and used, fill his tiny shop at 410 1/2 E. Second St., downtown, to overflowing.
Opened in March of last year, the city’s only musical instrument store is “plugging along,” Swartz said.
“I want to be a place for guitar players, and other musicians, to come to and have their needs met,” he said. Strings are a mainstay (“they keep the lights on”), and a growing collection of new instruments are available.
Swartz also repairs instruments, both for customers and resale. Prices run from low to medium. Despite many instruments being available online, Swartz has plenty of customers. “People like to have a store to come to, and get what they need,” he said. When looking for an instrument, “people just like the way a guitar feels in their hands, and they try several. You can’t do that online.”
Swartz makes sure every instrument is not just in good repair, but playable: Strings not too far off the fretboard, comfortable frets and accurate tuning along the neck. “I try to make sure it plays good,” Swartz explained.
It’s work he learned from Rossco Wright of the former Gorge Community Music store, where he worked for a number of years. It’s also work he really enjoys. “I like repairing things and fixing stuff,” he said. “I like the attention to detail, I like to make the instrument play really well. It’s the way it feels in your hands.”
He purchases many used guitars with an eye to repairing them for sale. “I have plenty of guitars to work on,” he said with a smile. Few of the instruments on display are tagged with a price, but Swartz said he knows what he wants for all of them, and is willing to make deals.
Only guitar cords and strings are full retail, he said.
In addition to providing musical gear and supplies, Swartz is also seeking to increase community within the music community. Starting last Saturday, a small group will be meeting inside the shop to work on Jazz standards together. All are welcome, just bring a chord chart, he said. The gatherings begin at 2 p.m.
Swartz himself plays mostly pop songs, like the Beatles, and some Western Swing, and a “little” Jazz. “I’m not very good at it,” he said.
In summer, the music flows out to the sidewalk, with impromptu jam sessions during most music festivals and some weekends.
