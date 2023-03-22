2nd Street Music

Alan Swartz inspects a mandolin brought in for new strings and adjustments. He re-strings a variety of instruments and does many repairs both for customers and on used instruments he has purchased for resale at his store in The Dalles, 2nd Street Music, located at 410 1/2 Second Street.

 Mark B. Gibson photo

When it comes to music, Alan Swartz, owner of 2nd Street Music in The Dalles, has and does a little bit of everything: Guitars, amplifiers, drums, recorders, keyboards, song books and more, new and used, fill his tiny shop at 410 1/2 E. Second St., downtown, to overflowing.

Opened in March of last year, the city’s only musical instrument store is “plugging along,” Swartz said.

If you go: 2nd Street Music is located downtown The Dalles at 410 1/2 E. Second St. Store hours are noon to 6 p.m., Wednesday through Saturday.
