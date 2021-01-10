Gorge residents are invited to participate in a celebration of the life, work and dreams of Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. — virtually — on Monday, Jan. 18. The theme of this year’s celebration, sponsored by Gorge Ecumenical Ministries (GEM), is a paraphrased quote by Dr. King: “We are tied in a single garment of destiny. Whatever affects one, affects all.”
For a list of this year’s virtual events, and to register to attend, visit gorgeem.org — click the “calendar” tab — or click the links below; each event has a separate registration link. All events are free and open to all.
Schedule is as follows:
9:30-10:30 a.m. — Plenary Speaker Angela Davis. Legendary civil rights and political activist, Angela Davis, will speak. This is in partnership with OSU Extension Open Campus program. Learn more and register here.
11 a.m. to noon — “Change Like Never Before: from the Civil Rights Era to BLM.” Join retired high school teacher Evelyn Charity in this follow up to Angela Davis’s address. Explore the history of racism in our state and region and where we go from here. Register here.
1-2 p.m. — “Immigration Reform: Our Work in 2021.” Local immigration lawyer MariRuth Petzing will lead a discussion about immigration policies and reform in 2021. Learn more and register here.
3-4 p.m. — “A Country Politically Divided: Where do we go from here?” Pamela Larsen, artist and teacher, will introduce us to the national group, “Braver Angels.” It strives to bridge divides through constructive, non-polarizing discussions. Learn more and register here.
5-6 p.m. — “Real Testimonies: Broken Dreams.” What is your dream? What are you willing to fight for? Join Graciela Gómez and June Harper for this bilingual listening and discussion session. Hear real stories from members of our community and consider what role you can play in mending broken dreams. Register here.
7-8 p.m. — “Weaving the Beloved Community: An Evening of Music and Celebration.” Learn more and register here.
Simultaneous Spanish interpretation offered of Real Testimonies session and evening celebration; Somos Uno is committed to making this event accessible to all.
For information before the event, contact Ann Harris at 541-806-2525.
For technology help during the event, contact Laura Robinson at 206-465-1379.
Commented