MOSIER — Peny Wallace has been an artist and teacher in the Gorge for almost three decades, splitting her time between studio spaces in Mosier and California while also teaching art at various levels and institutions. You can check out her home studio during the Gorge Artists Open Studios Tour (GOAS) Friday through Sunday, April 21-23, where her paintings and ceramics will also be for sale.

Gorge Artists Open Studios 2023

Peny Wallace works on a lifecasting piece in her Mosier art studio. Wallace will be one of 40 participating artists in this year’s Gorge Artists Open Studio Tour next weekend, April 21-23.

Primarily using acrylic paint and ceramic mediums, Wallace’s art has often been featured in local galleries and coffee shops in the Gorge. She has been an active teacher and board member for the art centers in Hood River and The Dalles, and continues to give her time teaching classes from mosaics to ceramics. She also enjoys doing live demonstrations for fellow artists and students. Recently retired, Wallace said she is feeling grateful to get back into painting and lifecasting, one of the clay work techniques she has explored in depth.

Gorge Artists Open Studios 2023

Lifecasts by Peny Wallace.
Gorge Artists Open Studios 2023

Peny Wallace will have art for sale in her Mosier studio.
Gorge Artists Open Studios 2023

Peny Wallace will have art for sale in her Mosier studio.
Gorge Artists Open Studios 2023

Peny Wallace will have art for sale in her Mosier studio.