Ketchum Kalf Rodeo

A bronc rider at the 2022 Ketchum Kalf Rodeo. 

 Jacob Bertram photo
CGN Mary Pierce new

Mary Pierce

It’s almost rodeo time in Glenwood. The 88th annual Ketchum Kalf Rodeo show begins at 12:30 p.m., June 17-18, with NPRA cowboys and cowgirls competing in the shadow of Mount Adams.

This year’s rodeo has the added features of wild horse races and a trick rider. The wild horse racers, from Madras, will thrill the crowd at the start of the rodeo each day. Nationally-known trick rider Haley Proctor will perform both days. Haley is a four-time PRCA Top Five Dress Act of the Year. Her act is fast-paced and will have you holding your breath at her daring tricks.