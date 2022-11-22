HOOD RIVER — Columbia Center for the Arts will present “GIFTED,” starting 6 p.m. this upcoming First Friday, Dec. 2, in Hood River.
According to a press release, “this beautiful show features art from the collection of the Kate and Jack Mills family which was generously ‘gifted’ to Columbia Arts.
“What a rare opportunity the Mills family has given to Columbia Arts to offer these incredible works of art to the community. More than 100 pieces of art spanning 100 years will be featured in the gallery and as a preview on the Columbia Arts website. Columbia Arts is sure you’ll find something that you’ll want hanging on your wall,” said a press release.
The works will represent a vast array of art styles, mediums, sizes, prices and interests. Memorabilia and jewelry will be on sale as well.
On Dec. 2, a silent auction will begin at 6 p.m. Artists include works by Todd Smith, Sally Bills Bailey and Peggy Dills whose works had also been shown in the gallery over the years.
Roxanne Swentzell is a Native American clay and bronze sculptor; you’ll also find artwork by Eugene Bennett, H.F. Wentz and Rafa Fernandez.
Commented