Throughout this summer, Ray Mullin and his wife, Tiara Gunstone, have been busy putting back together a little piece of history in the community of Trout Lake.

Trout Lake Hall has had many names in the past, but for over a hundred years, it has been host to parties, banquets, dances, dinners, and any kind of get-together you can think of. When Mullin, a 20-year veteran of the Portland music industry, and Gunstone, an experienced interior designer and owner of Crush Staging, a real estate staging company, saw the opportunity to renew the spirit of the historic building, they jumped on it.