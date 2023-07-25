For the first time since 2019, the Hood River Saddle Club is inviting anyone who’s interested to come to their “Meet a Horse” event on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4384 Belmont Drive (corner of Belmont and Country Club). Members will be onsite with their horses to allow those of all ages to spend time meeting, petting, brushing or even riding horses, led by the owner, even if it’s their first time.
Meet A Horse will begin with Hankie and Rocky — a pair of mini horses owned by Suzie Root of Mosier — who will serve as the official greeters. Demonstrations of a variety of Western and English riding disciplines, such as roping, barrel racing, reining, hunter/jumper, dressage and trail riding techniques, will take place in the arena. Additionally, the Bennetts from Snowden, Wash., will be there with a team of four of their magnificent Friesian horses pulling a carriage.
Club members will give horseback rides, walking their horses by lead rope in the arena. Those wishing to ride must bring a helmet (bike helmets are OK, a few helmets will be on hand). At the end of the festivities, kids and adults can try their hand at roping a ‘dummy’ pulled by a four-wheeler, and can fingerpaint handprints on a horse.
While Meet A Horse is free of charge to all, Hood River Saddle Club is a non-profit organization, and tax-deductible donations are always welcomed.
“Our club held its first Meet a Horse in August of 2019,” organizer John Laptad said. “It was great fun and a huge success with upwards of 200 in attendance. One of the many highlights was meeting a wonderful 80-year-old lady, who took her first-time ever horseback ride. Then Covid came along, which kept us from making this an annual event. Now that we’re back in action, we welcome everyone, regardless of age, to come and spend some time with horses.”
Registration takes place in the clubhouse starting at 9:30 a.m., where waivers must be signed by parents or guardians. Raffle tickets will also be available for a chance to win beautiful handmade quilts. Riding demonstrations will begin around 10 a.m., and the day’s festivities should conclude by noon.
“We look forward to sharing our love of horses and answering questions about membership in the club — or perhaps becoming a first-time horse owner,” Laptad said. “So mark your calendars and plan to enjoy our Aug. 5 one-of-a-kind family event!”
