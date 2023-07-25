For the first time since 2019, the Hood River Saddle Club is inviting anyone who’s interested to come to their “Meet a Horse” event on Saturday, Aug. 5 at 4384 Belmont Drive (corner of Belmont and Country Club). Members will be onsite with their horses to allow those of all ages to spend time meeting, petting, brushing or even riding horses, led by the owner, even if it’s their first time.

Meet A Horse will begin with Hankie and Rocky — a pair of mini horses owned by Suzie Root of Mosier — who will serve as the official greeters. Demonstrations of a variety of Western and English riding disciplines, such as roping, barrel racing, reining, hunter/jumper, dressage and trail riding techniques, will take place in the arena. Additionally, the Bennetts from Snowden, Wash., will be there with a team of four of their magnificent Friesian horses pulling a carriage.