Starting Wednesday, Aug. 24, painters from all over the nation are expected to flock to The Dalles to, quite literally, paint the town. These painters, known as Walldogs, are anticipated to paint 15 murals on various buildings around town in a five-day event known as Northwest Muralfest. The mural themes, including the Historical Columbia River Highway, the Honald Sign Company, Chief Tommy Thompson, Silvia Thompson and the Sorosis Club, and the Chinese Community, to name just a few, all have historical significance to The Dalles, and were voted on by locals. According to the Northwest Muralfest Facebook page, local painters and volunteers of all ages will be partaking in the event, with a map of the mural locations listing registration check-in at The National Neon Sign Museum downtown on Third Street, and “Walldog headquarters” at The Dalles Civic Auditorium.
An additional children’s and family mural, designed by local artist Denae Manion of Manion Studios in The Dalles, will be located at Wonderworks Children’s Museum. According to a Aug. 7 Northwest Muralfest Facebook post, “everyone at all ages can participate” and volunteer to join Manion in painting the mural of flowers and birds.
