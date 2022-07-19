Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities. Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106. Entries are free of charge and are published as space permits.
Sunset Series at Thunder Island Brewing
601 WaNaPa St., Cascade Locks
July 20, 6:00 p.m. Crystal Canopy to perform beer garden show as part of the Thunder Island Brewing Sunset Series in Cascade Locks. No cover charge.
Matt McCravey at Kickstand
1235 State St. No. 100, Hood River
July 20, 7 p.m. — Matt McCravey to play at Kickstand. No cover charge.
Summer Nights at Hood River Library
502 E. State St., Hood River
July 20, 5:30 p.m. — Mo Phillips to perform live music at Hood River County Library and Georgiana Smith Park for free event.
Live music at 64oz Taphouse
July 20, 7 p.m. — Sonny Hess and Lady “True Blue” Kat to play taproom. Tickets $5.
13 Railroad St., Hood River
July 20, 6:30 p.m. — Tony Furtado Band with Stephanie Scheiderman. Ticket $20 in advance, $25 at the door.
July 21, 6 p.m. — Locals Thursdays: Run On Sentence with Sam Humans. $3 at the door. All ages invited, dogs not allowed.
July 25, 6:30 p.m. — The Crawdaddies, a local band of jazz guys and miscreants. No dogs allowed. Free admission.
July 26, 6 p.m. — Ruins Tuesdays: Left on Tenth with Megan Alder, $3 at the door, all ages until 7 p.m.; tickets $8 and 21and over past 7 p.m.
Double Mountain Brewery summer shows
July 21, 7 p.m. — Jacob Morse to play acoustic set.
Joe Schlick at Walking Man
July 21, 6 p.m. — Singer/songwriter Joe Schlick to play at Walking Man Brewing taproom. No cover charge.
Columbia Gorge Bluegrass Festival
710 SW Rock Creek Drive, Stevenson
July 21-24 — Numerous artists and acts including Special Consensus, Price Sisters, Slocan Ramblers, Farmstrong, Sunny South, and more. See website for tickets and camping details http://new.columbiagorgebluegrass.net/.
Songs of The Dead at River City Saloon
207 Cascade Ave., Hood River
July 22, 9 p.m. — DEAL, Grateful Dead tribute band, will play favorite hits at River City Saloon.
Le Doubblé Troubblé Wine Co.
111 E. Jewett Blvd., White Salmon
July 22, 6:30 p.m. — Live music every Friday by Scot Bergeron at Le Doubblé Troubblé wine tasting room.
July 23, 7:30 p.m. — Live jazz every Saturday hosted by Dave Henehan and Chic Preston joined by various jazz musicians at Hood River Hotel.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
July 23 and 24, 1 p.m. — BB Lake Band to perform. No cover charge.
Live music at Skamania Lodge
1131 SW Skamania Lodge Way, Stevenson
July 23, 5 p.m. — The Price Sisters, bluegrass duo, to play at Skamania Lodge.
July 24, 7 p.m. — Blues guitarist Terry Robb will perform.
