Columbia Riverkeeper hosts volunteer work party

Columbia Riverkeeper invites the public to a Volunteer Work Party from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 29 at the Nichols Natural Area, located at 1 Nichols Parkway in Hood River. There will be snacks and prizes, plus the ability to help transform a former industrial site to a thriving riparian habitat. RSVP at columbiariverkeeper.org/events/2023/volunteer-729-hood-river.