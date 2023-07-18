Columbia Riverkeeper hosts volunteer work party
Columbia Riverkeeper invites the public to a Volunteer Work Party from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m. July 29 at the Nichols Natural Area, located at 1 Nichols Parkway in Hood River. There will be snacks and prizes, plus the ability to help transform a former industrial site to a thriving riparian habitat. RSVP at columbiariverkeeper.org/events/2023/volunteer-729-hood-river.
Andrea Bemis celebrates book release
On July 30, Andrea Bemis will be discussing her new cookbook, “Let Them Eat Dirt: Homemade Baby Food to Nourish Your Family.” Bemis will also be signing copies of the book at the event, which will take place 3 p.m. at Crush Cider Cafe, located at 1020 Wasco St. in Hood River. Books will be available for purchase from Waucoma Bookstore at the event. The book is also available for pre-order at waucomabookstore.com/book/9781645679608.
CGCC Community Ed hosts trip to Shakespeare Fest
CGCC Community Education is facilitating a trip to Ashland Sept. 14-16 to see “Romeo and Juliet,” “Twelfth Night” and “Rent.” Also included are two nights lodging on the Southern Oregon University Campus, two lectures and a backstage tour. Cost is $349 for a double room or $399 for a single. Search cgcc.edu/shakespeare to sign up. Space is limited.
New PEARLS class at Hood River Valley Adult Center
Feeling down, depressed or blue? The PEARLS program is here to help! PEARLS is a six-part, small group program for older adults. Throughout the program, you will learn problem-solving techniques, how to add more activities you enjoy to your life, strategies to reduce anxiety and feel better and more.
Depression can have many signs and symptoms and may look different for each of us. Some signs of depression include feeling down or hopeless, lack of interest or pleasure, decreased energy and trouble concentrating. If you’ve been noticing these signs, you may benefit from participating in a six-week group PEARLS session. PEARLS is not mental health therapy or crisis intervention. PEARLS is a program that helps to reduce symptoms of mild to moderate depression, led by trained facilitators.
Classes will be held on Tuesdays from 2 p.m. to 3:30 p.m., starting Aug. 1 and going through Sept. 5. Class size is limited and registration is required. Participants are encouraged to attend all six sessions to get the most out of the program. Please contact Roni at 541-705-4870 or rhyde@gobhi.org to learn more.
Huckleberry Festival seeking volunteers
Bingen’s annual Huckleberry Festival is looking for a volunteer to fill the role of Bratwurst booth manager, as the longtime manager recently stepped down. The previous also filled this role for Spring Fest, but the same volunteer does not have to cover both festivals.
The Huckleberry Festival will take place Sept. 8-10 at Daubenspeck Park in Bingen. For more information about volunteering or to sign up to help, contact Miriam Knowles at mrno@gorge.net.
Kiwanis to host August Programs
The Kiwanis invite visitors to attend their weekly meetings, held at noon every Thursday at Spooky’s Pizza in The Dalles. On Aug. 3, they will host Lisa Commander, who will speak about the Discovery Center’s current educational offering and future plans. On Aug. 8, they will also be sponsoring a Blood Drive at the Civic in The Dalles.
Hood River Library hosts summer programs
The Hood River Library will be hosting programs for both adults and children throughout the summer. Snapdragon Yoga will host programs for multiple age groups, with adult yoga taking place Fridays at 10:30 a.m. in the Hood River Library Meeting Room. Teen Yoga takes place Tuesdays at 2 p.m., with themes such as D&D or Clue and children’s yoga is Fridays at 3:30 p.m.
The library is also hosting its Summer Reading program for kids, teens and adults, where readers can earn prizes. Those interested can track their reading and participate in challenges using the Beanstack app. For more information on Beanstack and to register an account, visit hoodriver.beanstack.org/reader365.
Commented