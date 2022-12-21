Entertainment Update is a weekly listing of live performances happening in our communities.
Submit entries by email to Jacob Bertram at jacobb@gorgenews.com, or call 541-296-2141 ext. 106.
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
Dec. 21, 6:30 p.m. — Eli Howard solo performance.
Hood Crest Winery performance
1900 Orchard Road, Hood River
Dec. 21, 5 p.m. — The Hapa Hillbillies.
Winter Solstice Festival at Rockford Grange
4262 Barrett Drive, Hood River
Dec. 21, 4 p.m. — Bluegrass band performance playing winter songs, and other festivities at Rockford Grange in Hood River.
Live Music at 64 Oz. Taphouse
Dec. 21, 7 p.m. — Recording artist Kathryn Grimm performing solo in Hood River.
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
Dec. 21, 7 p.m. — Jeff Carrell performing songs on acoustic guitar at Last Stop Saloon.
Dec. 23, 7 p.m. — Joe Slowik bringing the holiday cheer with Christmas and other pop songs.
301 Country Club, Hood River
Dec. 22, 5 p.m. — Local Musicians jam at Phelps Creek Vineyards tasting room.
Dec. 23, 6 p.m. — Chic Preston and Tim Ortlieb are joined by Nashville veteran guitarist John Bunzow for a show at The Pines.
