Live Music at Working Hands

1021 12th St. Suite 102, Hood River

May 27, 7:30 p.m. — Musical guest Sunny Pache

BB Lake Band at Bargeway

1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles

May 27, 6:30 p.m. — Eric Leadbetter

May 28-29, 1 p.m.— BB Lake Band

Rivertap to host rock music

703 E. Second St., The Dalles.

May 27, 6-9 p.m. — Chris Baron and Two Secrets. No cover charge. All ages invited.

4th on 4th! Oregon Block Party

Downtown, The Dalles

May 27 — Eli Howard and the Greater Good to headline

Double Mountain highlights artists

8 Fourth St., Hood River

May 28 — Santa Cruz-based folk blues band Wolf Jett. No cover charge.

Hood River Farmers Market

Fifth and Columbia parking lot, Hood River

May 28 , 10 a.m.— Brigid’s Crossing; Irish folk band to perform

Live Music Fridays at Last Stop

209 E. Second St., The Dalles

May 29, 7-9 p.m.— BB Lake Band

Lyle Pioneer Days

May 28 — Live music in the park during annual spring festival including:

2:30 p.m. Rhythm Inflictors

4 p.m. Ray Lemley

6 p.m. Got Your Six Band

Arlington Live Music

200 Beech St., Arlington

May 27, 7-10 p.m. — Canby native Olivia Harms to perform at Big River Pizza & Grill

Guitarist and Singer to play The Pines

202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River

May 27, 7 p.m. — Johnny Burgin and Joel Astley to play at The Pines 1852. Tickets $25 and available at The Pines.

Ruins Tuesdays

13 Railroad St., Hood River

May 31, 6 p.m. — Boot Juice and Ted Stepina at The Ruins. $3 and all ages until 7 p.m, $8 and 21 and older after.

UPCOMING

White Salmon Spring Fest

Rheingarten Park

June 4 — Concert series, at:

1:30 p.m. — Big River Blues Band

5 p.m. — Bootleg Barney and The Strays

7:30 p.m. — The Rock Doctors

Sausage Fest at Working Hands

1021 12th St., Hood River

June 4 — Local cidery holding spring celebration including:

11:30 a.m. — Beer Belly Fun Run

12:30 p.m. — Live music by Sunny Pache

No cover charge. Dogs and families welcome.

Trout Lake Alien Blues Festival

22 Deanna Drive, Trout Lake

July 16 — All day festival with artists including A.J. Fullerton, Jake Friel, Moe Dixon, Christopher Worth, David Jacos-Strain, and the Rae Gordon Band. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Gates open 11:15 a.m.