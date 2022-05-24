Live Music at Working Hands
1021 12th St. Suite 102, Hood River
May 27, 7:30 p.m. — Musical guest Sunny Pache
BB Lake Band at Bargeway
1535 Bargeway Road, The Dalles
May 27, 6:30 p.m. — Eric Leadbetter
May 28-29, 1 p.m.— BB Lake Band
Rivertap to host rock music
703 E. Second St., The Dalles.
May 27, 6-9 p.m. — Chris Baron and Two Secrets. No cover charge. All ages invited.
4th on 4th! Oregon Block Party
Downtown, The Dalles
May 27 — Eli Howard and the Greater Good to headline
Double Mountain highlights artists
8 Fourth St., Hood River
May 28 — Santa Cruz-based folk blues band Wolf Jett. No cover charge.
Hood River Farmers Market
Fifth and Columbia parking lot, Hood River
May 28 , 10 a.m.— Brigid’s Crossing; Irish folk band to perform
Live Music Fridays at Last Stop
209 E. Second St., The Dalles
May 29, 7-9 p.m.— BB Lake Band
Lyle Pioneer Days
May 28 — Live music in the park during annual spring festival including:
2:30 p.m. Rhythm Inflictors
4 p.m. Ray Lemley
6 p.m. Got Your Six Band
Arlington Live Music
200 Beech St., Arlington
May 27, 7-10 p.m. — Canby native Olivia Harms to perform at Big River Pizza & Grill
Guitarist and Singer to play The Pines
202 Cascade Ave. Suite B, Hood River
May 27, 7 p.m. — Johnny Burgin and Joel Astley to play at The Pines 1852. Tickets $25 and available at The Pines.
Ruins Tuesdays
13 Railroad St., Hood River
May 31, 6 p.m. — Boot Juice and Ted Stepina at The Ruins. $3 and all ages until 7 p.m, $8 and 21 and older after.
UPCOMING
White Salmon Spring Fest
Rheingarten Park
June 4 — Concert series, at:
1:30 p.m. — Big River Blues Band
5 p.m. — Bootleg Barney and The Strays
7:30 p.m. — The Rock Doctors
Sausage Fest at Working Hands
1021 12th St., Hood River
June 4 — Local cidery holding spring celebration including:
11:30 a.m. — Beer Belly Fun Run
12:30 p.m. — Live music by Sunny Pache
No cover charge. Dogs and families welcome.
Trout Lake Alien Blues Festival
22 Deanna Drive, Trout Lake
July 16 — All day festival with artists including A.J. Fullerton, Jake Friel, Moe Dixon, Christopher Worth, David Jacos-Strain, and the Rae Gordon Band. Tickets $40 in advance, $50 at the door. Gates open 11:15 a.m.
