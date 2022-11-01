“The Last Dance of Dr. Disco”

At left, Tony, played by Lucas Broehl, dips Angie, played by Beth Rawls, for their couple dance during “The Last Dance of Dr. Disco,” a murder mystery dinner show held at The Civic Auditorium last Friday in The Dalles. 
Above, Angie, Tony, Nurse Ilsa (Jordan Zachariasen), Margie (Livi Phihal) and Agent Dylan Wanker (James Peace) examine the corpse of Dr. Disco (Greg LeBlanc).