THE DALLES — Columbia Gorge Discovery Center & Museum celebrates its 25th anniversary with an all-day event on Saturday, May 21. All are welcome to join the free festivities from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.
A short commemoration ceremony will kick off the event. Ceremony speakers include the Mayor of The Dalles Richard Mays, Jefferson Green of the Confederated Tribes of Warm Springs, and Columbia Gorge Discovery Center and Museum board members, among other special guests. A ticketed salmon bake lunch will be offered from Warm Springs-owned Salmon King Fisheries and The Dalles’ Cobblestone Catering. Museum admission will be free for the day.
“We’re excited to share our 25th anniversary celebration with our wonderful community. We look forward to continuing to share the area’s culture, history, and ecology with museum-goers near and far,” said Columbia Gorge Discovery Center’s Executive Director Laura Matzer.
Family-friendly activities planned throughout the day include native plant and wildflower walks, pine needle basket weaving demonstrations, raptor presentations, and a large cooperative art project among other kids’ activities.
Go to www.gorgediscovery.org or call 541-296-8600 ext. 201 for more information or to purchase salmon bake tickets.
