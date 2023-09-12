Kiwanis announce Sept. programs
THE DALLES — Kiwanis meetings are held every Thursday at noon at Spooky’s and visitors are welcome. This month’s featured speakers are:
Sept. 14: CASA program with Executive Director Christopher Janetzko
Sept. 21: Neita Cecil on the NCPHD Tobacco Cessation project.
Sept. 28: Davina Craig brings update on YesTDHS PAC. For more information go to www.thedalleskiwanis.org or The-Dalles-Kiwanis-Club on Facebook.
Help District 4 ‘Lose the Loan’
LYLE — Lyle Fire & Rescue District 4 reports being at 75% of its Lose the Loan efforts to reach the $55,000 loan amount.
“We have received donations from a variety of people and businesses such as Double Mountain, Everybody’s Brewing, RB Development, Martinez Glass, Lyle Lions Club, and community members Bill Weiler, Ann Varkados, Dean Oldenberg, Scott and Marty Denis and many, many more,” said a department press release. “Most community members have requested anonymity, but we say a huge thank you to everyone!”
Mail checks to: Lyle Fire & Rescue District No. 4, P.O. Box 63, Lyle WA 98635.
Do not mail cash; cash donations may be dropped off at the station at 514 Washington St., Lyle. Call the station at 509-365-2500 or email lylefire@lylefire.com to have someone meet you at the station to accept your donation.
On Oct. 7, the department is hosting a community event to introduce the “new to them” Tender T403 and members of the Lyle Fire Department, and to say thank you for the support of the Lyle Community. More information to come.
Valley Christian special guests
HOOD RIVER — While Pastor Alicia Speidel is on sabbatical, Hood River Valley Christian Church services will include the following:
Sept. 17 — Rev. Steve Knox
Sept. 24 — Pianist Mary Anne Parrott and Worship Singer Betty Osborne; focus on music and hymns
Oct. 1 — Rev. Monica Meyers Greenberg
Oct. 8 — Rev. Gary Young
Oct. 15 — Rev. Ruth Fletcher
Oct. 22 — Music by Jelani Greenidge
Oct. 29 — Rev. Jenny Crosswhite
Nov. 5 & Nov. 12 — Raiza Spratt, general ministries, Disciples of Christ in the United States and Canada
All are invited to attend.
Holly Greenidge is serving two days a week as interim minister.
Historical society sponsors trip
THE DALLES — The Wasco County Historical Society is sponsoring a trip to the Oregon Historical Society in Portland on Oct. 4. Registration is now open to all who would like to attend.
Cost is $50; bus and driver provided through the Dufur School District. The bus will board at the northwest corner of the Home Depot parking lot at 8 a.m. (leave your car) and return at 4 p.m.
Mail your check, made out to WCHS, to board member Nancy Proctor at PO Box C, Arlington, OR 97812, by Sept. 20. For more information on the current Oregon Historical Society exhibit, visit ohs.org/exhibits.
New mailing address for CGGS
THE DALLES —The Columbia Gorge Genealogical Society is changing their business mailing address. As of Sept. 1, the new address is CGGS, 835 Chenoweth Loop W., The Dalles, OR 97058.
For questions, queries and other information, email gorgegenealogical@gmail.com. For meetings, programs and other announcements, visit gorgegen.blogspot.com.
‘Check Out Washington’ is resource of the month
KLICKITAT/SKAMANIA CO. — Check out an activities backpack kit containing binoculars, field guides, educational materials, and a Discover Pass at a Fort Vancouver Regional Library location this month. Place a hold and pick up when one is available for you.
Check Out Washington makes a limited edition Discover Pass available through the library or bookmobile. This pass may be used for motor vehicle access to lands managed by Washington State Parks, Washington State Department of Natural Resources, and Washington Department of Fish & Wildlife. It provides free admission to state parks and other areas requiring a Discover Pass.
