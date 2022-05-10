On Saturday, May 21, Columbia Gorge Interpretive Center marks its 27th anniversary and membership meeting from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the museum, located in Stevenson. Admission is free.
A variety of activities, suitable for the whole family, are planned as follows:
- Flag ceremony, 11 a.m., with Coy-Catlin 137 Legion Post with the National Anthem Performed by Naima Muntal.
- Whiskey Flats Brass Band will perform with Skamania County Historical Society President Mark McCormick.
- Free double feature of locally filmed movie “Cougar!” at 11:30 a.m. and 2:30 p.m.; includes free popcorn.
- Annual membership meeting, 1 p.m. in DeGroot Theatre; all members welcome to attend.
- Museum fundraiser: Hamburgers, hotdogs and strawberry shortcake.
- Free cake, 3 p.m.
All day, expect an appearance by Big Foot, local wool hand spinners, the Columbia Basin Basketry Guild, Fort Vancouver Antique Equipment Association Demonstrations, oil painter Lucynda Campbell and 15-year-old knife forger Evangel Applegate with Tiger Blades. There will also be arts and crafts with CASS (Community Art Studio of Skamania).
The temporary gallery features local watercolorist Marilyn Bolles, and Brigette Slaughter will present living story “The Cinderella of the Gorge, Margaret Windsor Iman.”
This event is sponsored in part by the City of Stevenson and Skamania County Lodging taxes.
